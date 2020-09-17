Amazon blocks mask sellers from inflating prices

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images



Amazon is trying to prevent sellers within its platform from taking advantage of panic about coronavirus.

The e-commerce giant said in an interview with Wired that given the increase in prices of these products, it is advising sellers of masks that it will remove those ads that do not comply with its pricing policies. Amazon’s policies are strict on prices that can damage consumer confidence and prohibit the price of a product from being significantly higher than recent prices offered on or off Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNET in a statement that “merchants put their own prices on our store but we have a policy to help them set prices competitively. We actively track our store and will remove offers that violate any of our policies. ” The company has not confirmed how many of these sellers have been notified or how many products it has recalled.

CNET en Español was able to verify that at the time of writing there are still masks for sale whose price has increased in just four days from 15 euros to 95 euros, as can be seen in this graph of the price monitoring tool, Keepa .

The coronavirus has already claimed the lives of more than 2,700 people around the world and has caused the cancellation of events such as MWC 2020 or the Venice Carnival. Recent reports indicate that this crisis it could even jeopardize the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



