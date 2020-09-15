Amazon begins offering same-day deliveries that would arrive at night

NurPhoto via Getty Images



Amazon now offers its Prime customers in some markets the ability to order at midnight and have products delivered to their doorstep overnight.

This new feature is part of an announcement that Amazon made on Tuesday, March 3, where it says it has accelerated its same-day deliveries in the cities of Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando and Dallas.

The e-commerce giant has worked over the past year to bring more of its products closer to areas with large populations in order to accelerate its popular service. Prime of two days to make them of only one day. The company said on March 3 that it has built small warehouses around the four cities mentioned to boost its same-day deliveries, which now allows shoppers to choose different windows for same-day delivery.

Previously, Amazon already offered delivery windows of its Prime Now service for express delivery and grocery deliveries with Amazon Fresh, but for the same-day service it had only promised shipments that would arrive at 9 p.m. that day if orders were placed. between 11 am and noon. That standard will be maintained for other areas with same-day deliveries, where the update is not being done yet.

Amazon has been working on speeding up deliveries for years to help drive more purchases from people who would otherwise go to the store. The company has increased work in this regard especially in the last year, investing billions of dollars for its Prime service to deliver the same day, instead of two, in the United States.

The goal is to try to stay one step ahead of the competition, as two-day delivery is becoming more and more common, thanks in large part to Prime. Amazon hopes to continue to accelerate deliveries by one day offering drone deliveries that would carry the product within 30 minutes, although US regulations have slowed the effort.

Amazon said Prime orders will need to be more than $ 35 each, as before, to avoid the $ 2.99 shipping charge. This program offers up to 3 million products.

The company added that bringing products closer to consumers is a measure that benefits the environment, as it reduces air and truck traffic. Critics, however, continue to question the veracity of that claim, pointing out that Amazon would also be encouraging more frequent shipments with this type of express delivery.

