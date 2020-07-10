Amazon bans TikTok on employee phones

Amazon asked its employees to delete the popular TikTok video app from phones using their Amazon email, citing security risks from the Chinese-owned app, according to reports and posts from Twitter users who claim to be employees of Amazon.

The notice states that employees must delete the app by Friday to continue accessing Amazon mail. Workers will still be able to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser.

After Walmart, Amazon is the second largest private employer in the United States, with more than 840,000 employees worldwide. Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In an emailed statement, TikTok said Amazon did not notify it before sending the email. “We still don’t understand their concerns,” and the company would be open to dialogue to address Amazon’s problems, he noted.

Chinese internet company ByteDance owns TikTok, which is designed for users outside of China, as well as the Chinese version called Douyin. The app is popular with young people, including millions of US users, but it is cause for national security concerns.

TikTok has tried to reassure critics in the United States and distance itself from its Chinese roots, but finds itself caught in an increasingly complicated geopolitical network.

TikTok recently appointed a new CEO, Disney chief executive Kevin Mayer, who experts say could help the company in its dealings with US regulators. TikTok will halt its operations in Hong Kong due to a new Chinese security law that also led Facebook, Google and Twitter to refuse to release data to Hong Kong authorities.