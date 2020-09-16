Amazon already operates seven different types of physical stores. This is the reason

James Martin/CNET



Four years ago, Amazon surprised many when it opened its first physical store. Now, the online retail giant runs all kinds of physical stores, from bookstores to grocery stores to cashierless convenience stores. It’s clear that the company is still experimenting, but it can be a lot for consumers to process.

Last week, the company opened another new store format in Seattle called Amazon Go Grocery, a 7,700-square-foot store packed with technology that allows shoppers to pick up fresh produce and other food without having to pay at a checkout counter with a cashier. meat and bone.

If you’ve kept score, that means Amazon now operates seven different store brands, and plans to open one more later this year. Four of these concepts are for groceries. But the only store with big sales is one Amazon bought: Whole Foods, which has 500 locations. The rest have about two dozen or less.

Now that Amazon is closer to handling ten different store formats, it’s worth taking a second to wonder if there are any brilliant strategies up the company’s sleeve. If so, few people know what it is.

“You’re throwing a lot of things against the wall and nothing sticks. That’s what all this tells me,” Sucharita Kodali, an e-commerce analyst at Forrester, said of all the store concepts that Amazon has.

He added that Amazon is a “media master”, capable of gathering a lot of news for the opening of each of the new stores, but has not yet proven that any of these concepts are successful or can help grow his business.

Amazon declined to comment for this article.

What is behind this strategy for Amazon?

What is clear is that all this work points to Amazon’s growing interest in retail, a market with enormous potential for the company. Despite Amazon being the largest e-commerce merchant in the United States, online sales account for only 11 percent of all retailers, so expanding into brick-and-mortar stores is one way to sustain healthy growth. However, after years of rumors that Amazon was about to storm the physical retail world with hundreds or thousands of new stores, the company is taking a much slower approach, building a handful of concepts and doesn’t seem to settle on an idea. in particular. Still.

There is a greater risk here too, as Amazon is expanding into physical retail during the so-called retail apocalypse, as thousands of stores in the United States are closing their doors. Today, more people shop online, and one of the main reasons for this is Amazon.

In addition to Amazon Go Grocery (1 store), the company operates Amazon Go cashierless convenience stores (25 stores, 1 coming soon), Amazon Pop Up themed kiosks (5 locations, 1 coming soon), Amazon Books bookstores (21 stores, 2 coming soon), Amazon 4-star general merchandise stores (11 stores, 10 coming soon), Amazon Fresh Pickup grocery pickup locations (2 stores), Whole Foods (500 stores), and an Amazon-branded grocery store planned to The Angels. It also closed its 87 kiosks at the Amazon Mall last year.

Andrew Lipsman, a retail analyst at eMarketer, said the strategy here is typical for Amazon. He said the company is experimenting with many different ideas to see what works. This is done with their Echo line of smart speakers and their delivery methods. When you made $ 11.6 billion in profit last year, why not make it to stores too?

Now that you’ve developed a handful of store ideas, Amazon is likely to narrow them down to the ones it deems the most successful, Lipsman said. That suggests brands that have been slow to expand won’t survive or stay small. Those include Amazon Books, with 21 stores open for four years, and Amazon Fresh Pickup, with two locations.

The brightest stars in the lineup could be Amazon Go, with 25 stores open in just two years, and Amazon 4-star, with 11 stores open in a year and a half.

Kodali noted that Amazon’s annual sales reached $ 280.5 billion last year, while its small-format stores Amazon Go and Amazon Books probably only generate several million dollars a year each. She argued that it would be better for the company to target the largest formats, as even 10 to 20 times as many Go stores will not move the needle for such a large company.

While Lipsman agreed with that dollar-and-cent assessment, he sees stores more as a test bed for new ideas and places where Amazon can collect valuable consumer shopping data that it can use for its major online stores and its growing advertising business.

Furthermore, he said, having these stores offers another facet of the Amazon ecosystem, helping to maintain customer loyalty and encouraging them to buy more with the e-retailer. It’s the same reason the company sells its devices cheaply – if you have a Fire TV device or an Echo speaker, you’re more likely to shop on Amazon and become a member of Amazon Prime.

The fact that Amazon has developed four different grocery ideas points to its strong interest in that area, Lipsman said, as it will help the company expand into online grocery delivery and click-and-pick food.

But even if all of these stores turn out to be failures, that won’t hurt the company, he said. “Amazon can afford to experiment and open some stores even if they don’t work.”

