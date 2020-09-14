Amazing Stories: Spielberg’s series for Apple TV Plus bets on nostalgia

Apple TV Plus



It’s hard to judge the new Apple TV Plus anthology series Amazing Stories after seeing only one of its five episodes.

Unlike Steven Spielberg, executive producer of this series, I did not grow up reading Amazing Stories magazine. Nor have I seen the 1985 television adaptation of which he directed two episodes. I barely remember the Twilight Zone original. My first clear reference to an anthology series with a sci-fi element and completely independent episodes is the very sophisticated and highly disturbing Black Mirror.

“The Cellar”, the episode of Amazing Stories available for critics and due to debut on Apple TV Plus on March 6, it is not Black Mirror.

The series has been developed by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, creators of the ABC series Once Upon a Time. Judging by “The Cellar”, Amazing Stories share some ingredients with that series. To begin with, it contains the type of harmless substances (sex is practiced off-camera, the vocabulary is clean of all impropriety, there are clear good characters and also defined villains) most common on open television or type network. “The Cellar” also has a certain almost fairytale quality to it.

Apple TV Plus



At just 52 minutes in length, “The Cellar” looks like a made-for-television movie condensed to the length of one episode. Its characters are roughly described. They explain that Sam (Dylan O’Brian) is a “cliché millennial.” It’s because he likes to use a dating app and have sex with strangers. His brother Jacob (Micah Stock) describes him that way in case the viewer doesn’t come to the same conclusion simply by observing Sam’s behavior.

Nothing in “The Cellar” is subtle. Everything is explained with the type of techniques that I associate with the series or dramas of the free television and the shows conceived before the golden age of television that began at the beginning of the millennium with series such as The Sopranos The The Wire.

“William isn’t going to understand your perverse taste in music,” Mrs. Porter (Sasha Alexander) tells her daughter Evelyn (Victoria Pedretti). William is the wealthy fiancé that Mrs. Porter has found for Evelyn, who loves music, and just with that line of dialogue we already know that he cannot be very good. In an episode that includes only black and white, that needs to explain a story in a limited amount of time, there is not much room for nuance or ambiguous characters.

Note that this chapter also has to embed the entire narrative exposition referring to science fiction elements. I’m not going to ruin anything for you, but I warn you that, by the end of “The Cellar,” you’re going to have some doubts about the logic behind the weather phenomena that make up its elaborate mythology. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy the fantasy premise that the series proposes.

Apple TV Plus



From the sequence of its opening credits, with a theme song composed by John Williams for the original series, Amazing Stories seems to want to transport the viewer into an era of nostalgia reminiscent of Spielberg’s world of Close Encounters of the Third Kind The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. And yet “The Cellar” is set in a 2019 with so much phone use that when I saw this chapter I couldn’t help but think that Apple should have relaxed a bit with it. product placement of the iPhone.

I’m curious to see what the premises of the other episodes will be. With anthological series you can loathe one story and its characters and fall in love with the next. It also intrigues me to what extent “The Cellar” is representative of the tone of Amazing Stories.

Right now, the series lacks the narrative complexity we’ve grown accustomed to with recent sci-fi titles like Westworld, Sense8, Orphan Black The Stranger Things. It is also true that I did not expect the formulaic The Mandalorian and her case of the week satisfied the viewers of 2019. She was sure that she would not find her space in the highly competitive space of the peak TV. And made a mistake.

It could be that people simply want a show to be what television used to be before: a good way to unplug the brain and get away for an hour. In other words, if you want a dose of nostalgic television to enjoy with the whole family, Amazing Stories it could be what you were looking for. If you want sci-fi to make you think obsessively and reflect on the terrors of technology, you might want to wait until the next season of Black Mirror.

Dickinson and other series based on real characters [fotos] To see photos



Playing:

Watch this:

These are the TV series we are dying to see on …

3:45



Editor’s clarification: Patricia Puentes’ husband works for Health at Apple.