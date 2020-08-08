Alyssa Milano felt like she was dying after having Covid-19

Actress Alyssa Milano revealed on Instagram that she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, saying she suffered from the disease to the point that she felt like she was about to die.
“This was me on April 2 after being sick for two weeks. I have never been so sick, “wrote the famous next to a photo of herself wearing a mask that was connected to an artificial respirator.
“I felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t hold the food in me. I lost nine pounds (just over four kilos) in two weeks. I was confused. (Had) Low-grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. “
Although she showed all the symptoms of Covid-19, the “Sorceresses” star said she tested negative for two tests for the disease in late March.
He indicated that after suffering from vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular menstrual periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath and short-term memory failures, he underwent another antibody test through blood extraction, and that it finally came back positive .
“I just want you to know that our test system is faulty and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know that this disease is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. I felt like I was dying. I will donate my plasma in the hope that I can save a life, ”he said.
The celebrity asked his followers not to stop following health guidelines to stay safe, including good hand washing, the use of face masks and the practice of social distancing. “Take care. I love you all (well, maybe not trolls. Just nice people), “she concluded.