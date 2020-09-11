Alphabet’s Verily Launches Coronavirus Testing Website in San Francisco

Getty



Verily, the research division of Alphabet, parent company Google, launched a website on March 15 to provide information to people about the detection and testing of the coronavirus, although for now it is limited in the San Francisco Bay area. The launch comes after several confusing announcements that took place last week by Google and President Donald Trump himself.

The software tool is hosted through Verily’s Project Baseline, an initiative to advance clinical research. The tool allows people in the Bay Area to take an online test on their symptoms to determine if they really should go for a coronavirus test in person in Santa Clara County or San Mateo County . In addition to partnering with the federal government, Verily also works with the California governor’s office.

“We hope that this association reaches more places as we believe it will be a national model,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom in a press conference on March, 15th. “We are very happy about this partnership and excited to finally announce it. I know there have been some comments about it in the media,” he added.

When users enter the website the first question is: “Are you currently experiencing a severe cough, shortness of breath, fever or other worrisome symptoms? Answering” yes “to this question seems to end the test, while saying” no “leads the user to the next question This may seem counterintuitive, but Verily says the test is working as intended.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told BuzzFeed that “this filter was developed in collaboration with government health officials. The initial question is intended to ensure that anyone who is seriously ill does not come to our sites as they are not prepared to provide medical care. We are in the initial stage of this pilot program that will help us refine the assessment of COVID-19. ” To take the test, users must have a Google account. If they don’t have one, they will be asked to create it.

The effort comes as the coronavirus pandemic has seriously affected daily life around the world. At Google and Alphabet all North American employees have been asked to work from home and the company canceled its annual developer conference, Google I / O. The conference, which was scheduled for May, is Google’s biggest event of the year.

There is considerable confusion about the project and its scope, so Google and government officials sought to clarify details about the website on March 15. The questions began on Friday, when President Trump announced that Google was working with the White House and private sector partners on a website to provide information to people about coronavirus tests. Trump unveiled the project during a speech at the White House, where he declared a state of national emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

An hour after Trump’s remarks, Google tweeted that Verily is “developing a tool to perform individual triage for COVID-19.” “Verily is in the early stages of development and plans to roll out the trials in the Bay Area in hopes of expanding to more areas over time.”

“Google is partnering with the US Government in developing a nationwide website that includes information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk and testing information. (2/6) – Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 15, 2020

There seems to be a disconnect between Trump’s announcement and Google’s, especially about the timing and scope of the project. Trump said 1,700 Google engineers were working on the project, but Verily only has about 1,000 employees. It appears that Trump had “oversold” and “inflated the concept,” according to a New York Times report.

On March 14, Google posted a tweet confirming that it is “partnering with the United States government to develop a nationwide website that includes information on symptoms, risk, and testing information for COVID-19.”

