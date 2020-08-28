Almodóvar’s “The Human Voice” to premiere in New York

NEW YORK (AP) – Pedro Almodóvar will make his English debut at the New York Film Festival.

The director from La Mancha will premiere his first English-language film – a 30-minute short film – in the festival’s Spotlight section, organizers reported Wednesday. “The Human Voice,” an adaptation of Jean Cocteau’s 1930 monologue “La voix humaine,” stars Scottish actress Tilda Swinton.

In the play, set in Paris, a woman calls by phone the man who was her partner for five years and who is about to marry another woman. The work has long been a source of inspiration for Almodóvar. He included it in “The Law of Desire” in 1987 and made his influence felt in “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” in 1988.

In her film adaptation, Swinton is accompanied by her ex-partner’s dog. The director worked with long-time collaborators for his film, such as cinematographer José Luis Alcaine and composer Alberto Iglesias.

The short film comes fresh out of the oven. In mid-July, Almodóvar’s brother and producing partner, Agustín Almodóvar, published a photograph of the director and Swinton on the first day of filming in Madrid wearing face masks and a mask, respectively.

Agustín also shared an image of Swinton receiving directions from the director at a hardware store and one from the last day of filming at the end of July with the caption: “We happily finished filming #lavozhumana, #TheHumanVoice. Pedro and Tilda, hand in hand, have given us a wonderful experience to the whole team ”.

“Mr. Covid was not here, thank you for not coming,” he added in English.

The film will also be shown out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, where Swinton will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

The world premiere of Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks” will also take place in New York. The comedy, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, addresses the family dynamics of this city, centered on a father-daughter relationship.

In addition, Spike Lee will premiere his film version of David Byrne’s Broadway show “American Utopia” and will also debut at the “Hopper / Welles” festival, an extraordinary recording of an intimate poolside chat between filmmakers Orson Welles and Dennis Hopper. , made by Welles in 1970.

The 58th edition of the New York Film Festival will run from September 17 to October 11, with outdoor and virtual performances to comply with current city sanitary regulations.