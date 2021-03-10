Alludu Adhurs Full Movie HD Download Leaked Online.

The movie Alludu Adhurs was leaked on the first day of release by various illegal websites. It was available on different piracy websites such as Filmibeat, Movierulz, Jiocinema, Filemcollection, etc.

The movie Alludu Adhurs is now available on various telegram channels also. Alludu Adhurs is an action-comedy movie. The production of the movie Alludu Adhurs was started in January 2020.

The first and promotional poster of the movie Alludu Adhurs was released on 30th April 2020. But the shooting of the movie Alludu Adhurs was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was restarted in September 2020.

The release date of Alludu Adhurs was announced in December 2020. The movie Alludu Adhurs was released on 14th January 2021.

It was directed and written by Santosh Srinivas. Srikanth Vissa wrote the dialogues. Alludu Adhurs was produced by Gorrela Subrahmanyam. The movie Alludu Adhurs’s running time is around 149 minutes.

It was first released in the Telugu language only, but it will later be released in other languages. Alludu Adhurs was made under Sumanth Movie Productions.

Devi Sri Prasad has given the soundtrack album in the movie Alludu Adhurs. There are a total of five songs in the movie. The length of each song is around 4 minutes.

Chota K. Naidu did the cinematography for the movie Alludu Adhurs, and Tammiraju completed the editing of the same movie. Let’s see the cast of the movie Alludu Adhurs.

It includes Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Sreenu, Nabha Natesh as Koumudi, Anu Emmanuel as Vasundhara, Sonu Sood as Gaja, Prakash Raj as Jaypal Reddy, Monal Gajjar, Kadambari Kiran, Mahesh Vitta, Saptagiri, Chammak Chandra, Hari Teja, Vidyullekha Raman as Koumadi’s friend, Brahmaji as Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore as Sreenu’s friend Pandu, Jaya Prakash Reddy as a Police Officer, Anish Kuruvilla, Satya, Srinivasa Reddy, Duvvasi Mohan, Mirchi Hemanth, and Indraja.

If we see the translation of the title Alludu Adhurs, it is ‘Marvelous Son-in-law.’ We have mentioned the trailer of Alludu Adhurs below.

