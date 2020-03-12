Alleged Deer.io Black Market Kingpin Arrested by FBI

Kirill Victorovich Firsov, the alleged proprietor of Russian-based nameless market Deer.io, was arrested on March 7 by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officers at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Court docket paperwork allege that Firsov is the mastermind behind Deer.io — a website that provided darknet-style providers in alternate for Bitcoin on the traditional internet. The FBI estimates it has facilitated greater than $17 million price of gross sales.

Firsov will probably be arraigned in New York court docket later this week, the place he’s anticipated to face expenses for trafficking stolen data, and aiding and abetting trafficking.

Deer.io hosted $17 million in black market gross sales since 2013

Since 2013, Deer.io has hosted 24,000 lively shops specializing in stolen data, providing a easy ‘turn-key’ resolution for black-market entrepreneurs.

Distributors would pay roughly 800 Russian rubles ($12.50) to function on Deer.io every month, with internet hosting provided on non-public Russian servers out of the attain of U.S. authorities. Charges have been paid to Firsov in Bitcoin (BTC) or through the Russian funds platform WebMoney.

Of the 250 Deer.io outlets reviewed by the FBI up to now, not a single enterprise dealt in reputable wares. Objects on the market on the platform included consumer passwords, pretend social media accounts and delicate identification knowledge resembling delivery certificates and tax returns.

Troves of private knowledge bought overtly on Deer

Throughout its investigations, the FBI made a number of purchases utilizing the Deer platform together with 999 paperwork containing Personally-Figuring out Info (PII) from one vendor for $170 in Bitcoin, and $522 in Bitcoin for a stash of two,650 paperwork from one other.

For $20 price of crypto, the FBI was capable of decide up the usernames and passwords for 1,100 compromised gaming accounts.

Deer.io rose to prominence as an underground market specializing in stolen items throughout 2016 after notorious hacker Tessa88 used the platform to promote delicate knowledge hacked from social media networks LinkedIn and MySpace.