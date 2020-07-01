All the news coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 is now official and comes with news such as the presence of Aquaman, a flooded map and sharks that you can “ride”.

The company posted a trailer on its Twitter account on June 17 where you can see everything new that will come to the hit game to the delight of its fans. The most striking novelty is that the game map has been completely flooded and many locations have been left under water, so now boats and even sharks can be used as a means of transport to move around them. Also according to the announcement, during the next few days the tide will go down and new locations will be discovered on the map.

The island has been flooded and now there are new areas to explore, looters to contend with and … sharks to ride? Make the jump to Season 3! pic.twitter.com/peKvWqLRtl — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) June 17, 2020

New enemies called Marauders also arrive with the update in some of the locations and challenges that will appear every week. Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 It also arrives with a new battle pass that includes a new collection of cosmetic elements and gestures to personalize the experience. Inside this new battle pass you will find the Aquaman skin. To unlock this character you will have to complete the different challenges during the season.

The update is already available to download on all platforms although it does not reach all at the same time, so do not worry if you do not see it available yet, it could take a few hours to appear.

Fortnite It is one of the most acclaimed video games on home consoles and mobile platforms. It is a title with Battle Royale format, that is, your mission in it is to survive among up to 100 players and the only one that remains alive will win. In March 2020 the multiplayer game experienced a significant increase in its number of users in Italy, an increase that could be related to the blockade of the country because of confinement by the ongoing pandemic.