All movies available on HBO Max at launch

MGM/HBO Max



The new streaming platform began operations on May 27, with the entire catalog of HBO’s original series and with exclusive streaming rights in the United States for series such as Friends (and the cast reunion in a special), The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who and all the animated movies of Studio Ghibli, to cite only the most notorious cases.

Its offer also includes original HBO Max series and movies such as series Love Life, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Justice League Dark and a new version of the animated shorts Looney Tunes.

But, in addition to the series, HBO Max debuts with a list of 590 feature films available in its catalog, among which are classic films, many of them difficult to find on streaming services. Here we tell you what they are:

If you want more information about this platform, you can consult the HBO Max Guide that CNET in Spanish elaborated.