ALL Microsoft Events Will Be Digital Only For The Rest Of The Year

All of Microsoft’s upcoming occasions shall be digital-only all through the remainder of 2020, and probably into 2021. After the entire cancellation of E3 2020, the corporate deliberate a digital occasion in lieu of its large E3 presentation, and now that technique will prolong to the remainder of its showcases as properly.

A lot of the online game trade has been negatively impacted by the worldwide unfold of the COVID-19 coronavirus. That is very true for expos and different necessary trade gatherings, and the pandemic has resulted within the the cancellation of E3 in addition to the postponement of GDC – together with many different occasions and tournaments. Microsoft changed its E3 present with a digital occasion, and it’s anticipated different firms will comply with swimsuit. Nonetheless, one other would-be presenter at E3 2020 lately introduced that it’s going to not be doing so: Bethesda cancelled plans for a digital showcase in June. With the disaster worsening by the day, it is no shock firms are continually altering their schedules – and Microsoft simply made a good larger change to its deliberate occasions.

As reported by PC Gamer, Microsoft will not be holding any in-person occasions for the rest of 2020. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed this in an announcement, saying the corporate would transfer to digital-only shows for the foreseeable future. “In gentle of the challenges introduced by COVID-19, we’re adjusting our occasion calendar and technique,” the spokesperson mentioned. “For the rest of 2020 we’re embracing the chance to experiment with new platforms to offer our companions, prospects and builders the best high quality, digital-first experiences.“

This data first got here to gentle in an e mail Microsoft despatched to members of its “MVP” (Most Valued Professionals) program. The e mail itself included a bit extra element, stating this digital transition would apply to all occasions each inside and out of doors the corporate till July of 2021. If that is true, then it is doable that Microsoft could have to alter its plans for subsequent yr’s E3 as properly.

As of now, solely a scarce few main occasions are nonetheless going forward with their summer time plans, corresponding to Gamescom and Evo. That is topic to alter at any time, although, particularly for the reason that ongoing coronavirus state of affairs is more likely to worsen earlier than it will get higher. Some have additionally mentioned that this yr’s cancellation might put the remaining nail in E3’s coffin, and Microsoft’s obvious plan to go all-digital till the center of subsequent yr would not bode properly for the way forward for the commerce present.

