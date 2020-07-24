All in challenge: David Beckham’s challenge to fight the coronavirus

Would you like to play a game against Inter Miami and then have lunch with David Beckham? Well, now that is possible if you have money to participate in the “All in challenge”.

Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, devised an auction called “All in challenge” that aims to raise money that will go to the Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America programs, institutions that help to the population that cannot be fed by the coronavirus

.

Basically the dynamic is as follows: you make a donation on the auction website and then you wait for the organizers to say who the winner is. The lucky man will be able to attend with four more friends and play a 5-on-5 match. Beckham will be accompanied by other Inter Miami players and the match will take place at the Inter Miami CF Training Complex.

“There are so many families being affected by this terrible situation, they are having a hard time getting money to buy food and we want to support charities that are doing a great job every day under difficult circumstances,” Beckham said in a video to promote the “All in Challenge”.

