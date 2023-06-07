Alita Battle Angel Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Japanese are among the most brilliant minds and are way ahead in producing comics and Manga. Today, we will talk about one of the most famous Manga series, which took almost two decades to release as a complete cyberpunk action drama. Yes! We are talking about Gunnm, a.k.a. Alita Battle Angel series.



The Alita Battle Angel follows the lead character, Alita, who was revived by Dr. Dyson Ido, a scientist later recognized as Alita’s father figure. The Alita Battle Angel series was directed by one of the most famous filmmakers Robert Rodriguez. It’s been over three years since we haven’t received the second season of our beloved Alita Battle Angel series.

Even though the show has received 7.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, makers have yet to release the second season of Alita Battle Angel. Here, we have highlighted the official release dates, a list of cast members, a plot synopsis, and trailer updates about the Alita Battle Angel Season 2.

Alita Battle Angel Season 2 Release Date

On February 14, 2019, the showrunners released the first season of Alita Battle Angle. However, the show has a very long journey of productions and releases. Alita Battle Angel was initially written and created by Yukito Kishiro, a famous Japanese manga artist.

Later, James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis created and developed the whole action-cyberpunk series. The showrunners have not announced the official news for the renewal of Alita Battle Angel Season 2. However, the producer has revealed that the showrunners are working on a big project for Alita Battle Angel. So we can expect the Alita Battle Angel Season 2 to release in the first or second quarter 2024.

Alita Battle Angel Season 1 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

James Cameron’s 2019’s release Alita Battle Angel is the complete package of action, science-fiction, and cyberpunk dramas. The overall storyline is set almost 400 years ahead of the present timeline.



The plot and environment are set in 2563 when Earth collapsed due to a disastrous catastrophic war called ‘The Fall.’ Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz) found a female cyborg, a portmanteau of human organs and cyber electromagnetic components. Later, Dr. Ido connects a new cyborg body to that female brain and names her Alita, but unfortunately, her memories vanish when she got consciousness. She even didn’t recall her name and her past life.

As the story moves ahead, we see that Alita becomes a Hunter-Warrior. There was an incident where a bully provoked her, and in retaliation, Alita smashed him down. Meanwhile, Grewishka appeared and called out Alita for a fight. Even though Alita was brilliant and equipped with combat skills, she could not handle the damage.

We have also seen Alita fall in love with Hugo and enter the Motorball tryout race. In the finale, Hugo fled to climb a cargo tube, and Alita requested him to return with her, but eventually, he was thrown off the tube, and Hugo thanked Alita for saving his life.

Moreover, the showrunners have also featured many talented actors and actresses who can justify the role of the involved characters. The other stars include Lana Condor, Idara Victor, Rick Yune, Elle LaMont, Eiza Gonzalez, Jeff Fahey, and many others.

In the following section, we added a complete list of cast members and Alita Battle Angles Season 1 trailer updates.

Alita Battle Angel Season 2 Cast Members

Alita Battle Angel is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining sci-fi action drama series. The showrunners have greatly emphasized the VFX and editing work. Not only that, but we have also seen many talented cast members in the first block of Alita Battle Angel. The show will get the desired results with the featured artists’ hard work and dedication.

Since it was released for the first time on February 14, 2019, fans have appreciated the show makers’ efforts. In addition to that, many fans are eagerly looking for the cast members’ names. Therefore, we have added a complete list of Alita Battle Angel featured stars.

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Tanji

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka

Lana Condor as Koyomi

Eiza González as Nyssiana

Jeff Fahey as McTeague

Idara Victor as Nurse Gerhad

Elle LaMont as Screwhead

Derek Mears as Romo

Casper Van Dien as Amok

Rick Yune as Master Clive Lee

Leonard Wu as Kinuba

Apart from the star mentioned above casts, we may also see some new faces in the second season of Alita Battle Angel.

Where To Watch Alita Battle Angel Season 2?

Alita Battle Angel concentrates on a future world where the audience can see futuristic technology and a powerful superhuman, Alita. Since the show focuses on action and a cyberpunk storyline, fans eagerly await the second season of Alita Battle Angel.

However, if you have recently discovered this masterpiece and are looking for the show’s availability, head to FuboTV and binge-watch the show’s first installment. You can also visit FX Now, DIRECTV, and Spectrum. Here, you will get all the episodes of Alita Batte Angel.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Alita Battle Angel Season 2?

As of now (May 2023), no official information is available for the renewal of Alita Battle Angel Season 2. The makers haven’t said a word about the release date and the number of episodes either.

Generally, the number of episodes depends on the length of a storyline and the climax. Therefore, there will be enough episodes in the second part of Alita Battle Angel.

Alita Battle Angel Season 2 Makers Team

It would be unjust if we conclude this blog post without mentioning the due credit to the members of the production teams who worked hard to provide the best quality series. Alita Battle Angel Season 1 is an adaptation of a Japanese cyberpunk manga series initially created by renowned Japanese filmmaker Yukito Kishiro.

In addition, famous American screenwriters James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis developed this action drama series. They released the first installment of Alita Battle Angel under the direction of Robert Rodriguez. Bill Pope served as the cinematographer of Alita Battle Angel Season 1, and Stephen E. Rivkin gave music.

Alita Battle Angel Season 2 Trailer Release

Even after receiving colossal love and respect from the audience and critics, the showrunners haven’t released the second season of the Alita Battle Angel series. The official trailer is also yet to be released.

Still, we have added a teaser trailer for Alita Battle Angel Season 1. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show’s core concept and storyline.

Parting Words

So that’s all you need to know about the Alita Battle Angel Season 2. As mentioned above, the show is widespread, and fans eagerly await significant updates. Still, the show makers have not announced the official release date for the second season, so all we can do is patiently wait for the confirmation.

However, you don’t need to worry about the latest updates. We will provide you with all the necessary information about the Alita Battle Angel Season 2 once the show makers release any updates. Until then, binge-watch Alita Battle Angle’s first season and write your valuable suggestions and thoughts in the comment box. For more updates, kindly visit our website regularly.