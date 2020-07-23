Alien: How the Science Fiction Classic Was Filmed

“Truckers in space”. That was the concept devised by Dan O’Bannon for the story of Alien (1979), the classic horror and science-fiction film that marks its 40th anniversary since it debuted on screen on May 25, 1979.

The idea of ​​”truckers in space” was one of the novelties of the film directed by Ridley Scott. In the film, the crew of the Nostromo spacecraft are not galactic heroes, nor do they fight a space tyranny. They are employees of a corporation called Weyland-Yutani and transport minerals to Earth. They smoke, wear Hawaiian shirts, and watch for the bonus they will collect upon arrival home. They are rude and pragmatic people. That was a breath of fresh air in science fiction movies.

The other novelty of Alien it was his status as a horror film. The Nostromo ship, with its claustrophobic corridors and vast dimensions, is the equivalent of a haunted mansion, a place where suddenly a terrifying and deadly creature, worthy of a nightmare, is released from which it is impossible to escape because there is no escape. where to go “In space, no one hears your screams,” reads the famous phrase printed on the film’s posters.

Which brings us to the third element that made Alien a phenomenon of criticism and audience: the design of the creature that sneaks into the ship. A xenomorph, designed by the Swiss artist HR Giger (1940-2014). It is an evolving beast. First it remains in an egg, from which it arises in its called stage Face Hugger, because it adheres to the face of its victim. (A trivia fact: Another great graphic artist, Moebius, designed some models of the crew’s space suits but they were not used.)

Whoever tries to hurt or cut it to free the victim’s face will find an unpleasant surprise: the creature’s blood is equivalent to acid, capable of melting several layers of metal. He Face Hugger it deposits in the body of the one who attacks another creature, which evolves rapidly and finally emerges from the entrails.

This beast grows and acquires limbs and a black color. It has no eyes, but it is fierce, very violent and has great agility. It is a killing machine.

As Alien filmed before computer-generated visuals existed, the xenomorphic monster was recreated with a man in a suit.

But there was the genius of Ridley Scott, because he showed the creature as little as possible, and when he showed it he revealed it in closed shots and briefly. The monster of Alien it got scarier in the viewer’s mind.

The film takes place in the year 2122. The Nostromo ship receives a signal from the planet LV-426, so its crew descends to its surface to inquire about the nature of this call. There three members of the crew find a creature that infects one of the astronauts and – in one of the most famous scenes in the cinema – later emerges, already in the ship, from the chest of the infected. This is the stage of the creature called Chest Burster. It was filmed in one shot: the actors knew what would happen but had no idea how much fake blood they would throw at them, so the reaction of amazement and dread is genuine.

The xenomorph grows into a huge and ferocious creature, wiping out almost the entire crew. Only Officer Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and his cat, Jones, are saved.

Alien It was nominated for two Oscars: for Best Art Direction and Set Design, and for Visual Effects (which it won). The Nostromo ship looks worn, dented, it looks like people live in it, with coffee cups and plates on the tables, pens and cables everywhere. On planet LV-426, the interior of the alien spacecraft has animal outlines, like the interior of a human body, with phallic references as well. It is a terrifying world that looks real.

Among its merits is its cast, which brought together a group of highly respected supporting actors, from both the United States and England, and introduced an actress who was to become a star: Sigourney Weaver (Ripley), who joined Tom Skerritt (Dallas), Ian Holm (Ash), John Hurt (Kane), Harry Dean Stanton (Brett), Yaphet Kotto (Parker) and Verónica Cartwright (Lambert).

According to Box Office Mojo, in 1979 Alien It raised $ 80 million in the United States for a total of $ 104.9 million globally, which was a resounding success for 20th Century Fox.

Its success, together with that of its sequel, Aliens (1986), directed by James Cameron, consolidated Alien as a film franchise, comprising the four films starring Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) (Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection) and two prequels with new characters: Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017).

From spin-offs under the name of Alien vs Predator they are not considered to be part of the official canon of the saga. In total, the franchise has comics, video games, novels, sports shoes, toys and sticker albums.

In order to commemorate the film’s 40th anniversary, Fox released a 4K Blu-ray edition of Alien. But nothing was more emotional than high school in New Jersey, the United States, which made a theatrical staging of Alien

of such quality that it went viral and attracted the attention of Ripley herself, Sigourney Weaver, who attended a function to congratulate them.

