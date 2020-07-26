Alicastro asks you to breathe by his side

Colombian singer-songwriter Alicastro celebrates his birthday, with a gift for his fans: a new song titled “Respira”, available on all digital music platforms.

After taking a break to focus on his family, he wrote the song last year, but recently found the inspiration to finish it and record his emotional video. With a message of inspiration, the ballad reminds people to seek hope and positivity.

“I like to make music that deeply touches people,” shares Alicastro. “The current state of the world is very challenging, and I hope this song brings you a little optimism and lifts everyone’s spirits. After every storm, there will always be a ray of light. “

Co-directed and co-produced in Los Angeles by Pipe Delgado and Alicastro himself, the video for “Respira” includes a diverse cast, such as Amar Sotomayor, Guillermo Valedon and Darlene Vazquetelles. Under an original concept created by Alicastro, the video shows each person going through difficult stages, and eventually overcoming their individual obstacles.