Alibaba founder Jack Ma donates coronavirus tests to the United States

Jack Ma, founder of online retail company Alibaba, announced a donation to help fight coronavirus in United States.

The renowned Chinese businessman revealed the donation on March 12 500,000 test kits along with one million masks. “So [con la donación], we join forces with the Americans in this difficult time, “Ma said in a brief statement.

Ma’s donation to the United States comes after the businessman, through his foundation, had already donated similar equipment to other nations such as Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain. The team for the United States is now ready to be shipped, the announcement says. The coronavirus already affects more than 100 nations.

The United States does not carry the same level of testing for possible infected as other nations, so the tests donated by Ma will be helpful. South Korea, where more than 66,000 people were tested in the first week of transmission, is currently running about 10,000 tests a day, according to reports.