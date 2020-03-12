NEWS

Alibaba Files for a Blockchain Transaction System in Brazil

March 12, 2020
Chinese language e-commerce big Alibaba has registered a blockchain-based system patent in Brazil beneath the class of “insurance coverage,” “monetary enterprise” and “financial enterprise,” based on the March 10th version of the Industrial Property Journal (NPI).

As reported by the NPI, the identify of the mechanism is “Ant Unicorn.”

Concerning the monetary answer, the patent covers actual property providers, bank card cost programs, bill processing and the strengthening of safety to course of transactions.

The report doesn’t specify whether or not the initiative might be carried out in Brazil.

Ant Unicorn know-how to be current in the foreign money buying and selling

Under are the specs of the patent as registered in NPI:

“Overseas foreign money switch providers; international foreign money trade; foreign money buying and selling; foreign money dealer; monetary transactions by way of blockchain.”

Ant Unicorn would additionally enter the sphere of bank card issuance and utility invoice cost options.

Nonetheless, the answer highlights throughout the patent’s submitting that they’ll have a explicit deal with the true property market.

The patent continues to say blockchain know-how because the matrix of the system: 

“Provision of loans; granting of non permanent loans; monetary transactions by way of blockchain.”

The blockchain isn’t an unknown know-how in Brazil and continues to assemble reputation. As reported by Cointelegraph Brazil on July 12, the Brazilian state of Bahia has launched a blockchain software to trace the method of public bidding on authorities contracts.

