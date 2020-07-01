Alfonso and Bu Cuarón make their Tik Tok debut

Alfonso Cuaronwho won a Oscar for showing the world the story of a Mexican family in the neighborhood of Roma, now starred in her own film thanks to her daughter, which was made known by Tik Tok.

It all started on June 16, with Bu Cuarón, daughter of the Mexican filmmaker, who was recorded dancing “Geek’d” by Bhand Bhanbie and Lil Baby, while Alfonso enjoys a meal. The clip was registered on the Twitter account @TheFilmStage and you can see it below:

Subsequently, Bu shot another video, now dancing to the beat of “Sideline watching” by rapper Lil Izi Vert. In the clip Alfonso enters the painting. Without missing a beat, the 16-year-old teenager continues with her routine and invites the father to join in, but the result was not what was expected.

Let’s say that as a dancer, the Mexican is a great film director, because he hardly tries “something” with his hands. However, the most important thing is that both seem to get along very well and this is recorded in the video of Tik Tok.

Likewise, thanks to @TheFilmStage, we learn that other film directors have been imprisoned on their children’s social networks with similar scenes. For example, Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon).

And the Indian director Anurag Singh Kashyap (Stardust, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai).

Will this be a new fashion? A new genre? We will continue to watch for Tik Tok to tell you.