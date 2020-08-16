Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez winks at Cardi B at suggestion that she run for president

The congresswoman of Puerto Rican origin Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez winked on social networks this Saturday to rapper Cardi B, who suggested that she “run for president” of the US in the future, considering both “women against patriarchy.” .

Ocasio-Cortez explained on her Instagram account that she was going to use orthodontics and criticized current health policies, assuring that she had to “be elected to Congress to be able to afford dental treatment,” after which she put the song that made her famous. Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”, with the lyrics “I pocketed (money) and fixed my teeth”.

The Dominican-born rapper, who has caused an earthquake with her latest and provocative song “WAP”, about the sexual empowerment of women, reacted to the allusion of the Hispanic congresswoman from New York by writing on Twitter: “You better present yourself to president when he turns 35 ”.

Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

To which Ocasio-Cortez, 30, quickly responded by giving a new meaning to the expletive acronyms of the subject “WAP”, which refer in English to the intimate parts of women but also sound like the name of a party: “ Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 “(women against patriarchy).

For now, the congresswoman is focused on promoting the registration of Latino communities in New York in the census and this Saturday she was working on the street in the neighborhoods of Queens and The Bronx, in which less than half of the population lives. You have registered for the early closing of the campaign on September 30.

Leader of her party’s most progressive wing, Ocasio-Cortez, who was the youngest woman to be elected to Congress in the US in 2018, has a strong following among the millennial generation and advocates for anti-crisis policies climate, universal health and education and taxes on millionaires, among other things.