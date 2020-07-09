Alexa PenaVega moves away from youth espionage to take on a much more complex role

As she lives in Hawaii, where the Covid-19 figures have been really moderate compared to those of other territories (although the beginning of this week speaks of a worrying upturn there), Alexa PenaVega and her immediate family (her husband Carlos PenaVega and her two children) have not necessarily found themselves subjected to the sorrows we have experienced in other parts of the world.

“We are blessed to be going through the situation in a much better way than other people, because our children can run everywhere, for example,” the actress told us during a telephone interview in which we also asked her about the plans she had for on July 4, as we spoke to her last Friday. “Every Saturday is our family beach day, and since the beach was only closed for a few days around here, we can swim and do all kinds of water exercises.”

“And the water looks wonderful. My family comes from Colombia and I lived for a long time in Florida, where the beaches are also beautiful; That has made me conceited, and when I had to live in California, I was surprised with the beaches there, where the water is almost brown, “she said.

But the reason for our conversation with the actress who became known worldwide for her starring role in the youth adventure saga “Spy Kids”, created and directed by Robert Rodríguez, was not to talk about the benefits of Maui, the island in the that lives, but of “Mighty Oak”, a film that is already available on digital platforms and in which, in addition to acting alongside Carlos, Alexa fulfilled the role of producer, alongside her husband as well.

This obviously means that he particularly liked the story that is told, about a rock band that sees its career interrupted after the tragic death of its vocalist and guitarist and that, a decade later, decides to return to the old ways after meeting Oak Scoggins (Tommy Ragen), a 10-year-old boy who seems to perfectly fulfill the artistic attributes of the deceased despite his young age.

A complicated character

“The first thing that attracted me to the project was that it was going to be directed by Sean McNamara, with whom Carlos and I had made another movie, ‘Spare Parts’, the actress told us, referring to the remembered 2015 film about Latino students who made a robot. “Sean called us to say that he had roles for both of us and that the film was going to have a positive and hopeful message, and we also found it interesting to note that it gave us the opportunity to play characters who are not romantically involved. [como en las otras cintas que han hecho juntos], which was going to allow us to stand out separately but as part of the same story ”.

Interestingly, her character is the most dramatic in “Mighty Oak,” because she is Oak’s mother, Valerie, who appears to be initially a hard drug addict but is actually using the drugs she buys – sometimes illegally. – to treat the pain that an accident from the past left him, and for that reason he is not able to take care of his son as he should.

“People who do not know her think that she is a drug addict and a bad mother, but Oak knows that she is ill and that she does not have enough money to pay for treatment, so she does not judge her,” said Alexa. “What you see in her case is proof that your perspective on things can make you appreciate something in very different ways.”

During the filming in San Diego, California, Alexa was pregnant with her second child, so she had to use different techniques to hide that situation; and she was also forced to deal on set with her other son – then three years old. “As this was not a blockbuster, we had to do our best to make everything work out; but the rest was charming, because we had a great time and the role allowed me to play a completely different character from the ones I’ve been playing in the Hallmark movies I’ve done with Carlos, ”explained our interviewee.

Valerie is not necessarily Latina, which goes hand in hand with the look of Alexa herself. “If you see me on a certain day, I look super Hispanic, and if you see me on another, I look completely white,” she said. “That has been good, because it has given me the opportunity to play different characters; And of course, California is a very diverse place, which is adequately captured in the film. ”

The ideal couple

This is not the first time that Alexa shares the screen with Carlos, far from it; and the union that exists between them is so strong that the two decided to change their last names after getting married in 2014, since she was originally called Vega and he Pena.

“The truth is that we have very good communication and we feel lost when we are not working on the same thing,” said the actress. “This makes us stay together and also keeps the family together. I started acting when I was very young, and having a partner by our side allows us to keep balance and be better in our work, because we know what we are capable of offering. ”

Outside of the contributions of Alexa, Carlos and all the actors who play the members of the fictional band on the tape, the most prominent figure is Tommy Ragen, the young man who plays the role of Oak and who appears singing and playing the guitar under his own power.

“He is 10 years old, but he behaves like someone 15 years old; He is very intelligent and talented when it comes to music, but what I found most special about him is that, unlike the boys his age who are glued to social networks and believe that they deserve everything, he has not lost his innocence and purity ”, explained Alexa. “I am sure we will see much more in the future.”

For your community

Over the past few years, this actress has achieved a serenity that begins in her personal life and carries over to her career, but the Covid-19 is undoubtedly affecting her work. “She had two projects that have been postponed and a film that should have already come out, but will be released now in 2021,” she acknowledged. “However, we appreciate the time God has given us to be together as a family and we are trying to make the best of it.”

Despite being based in such a paradisiacal place as the one she describes, a few days ago, Alexa took the time to publish on social networks a message linked to the harsh social situation that the United States is currently going through, in which she advocated the disappearance of racism and in which he invoked the following of the Christian doctrines that he professes.

“All of this has been very peaceful on this island; There was a very calm and very beautiful demonstration on the main road, and those who participated in it were making the sign of peace, “said the interpreter. “I think that is the good thing about community spirit, of uniting for a common cause. We should try to get to know our neighbors and do everything in our power to help those around us. ”