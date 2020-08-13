Álex Lora adapts to the pandemic and prepares ‘self-concert’ with El Tri

There is no place in Mexico where El Tri has not performed and no format that they are afraid of, so assures its vocalist Álex Lora, who has adapted to online concerts and is preparing to debut at self-concerts.

“We have played in ‘funky’ holes, auditoriums, esplanades, concerts in all kinds of places, but this play is unique because the race (the public) from their car will be enjoying it,” he assured Efe Lora.

According to the musician, the meeting that will take place on Friday, August 14 at the Pegaso Forum, located in the State of Mexico, will not be another concert on the list.

He believes that it will be special, because although he has been active on social networks with weekly concerts, he is convinced that it is necessary for people to live music in person.

“It’s going to be a whole new concept to rock and roll. We are very motivated because February 15 was our last gig before the pandemic, it will be six months of that and we are all desperate, we all want to shout Long live rock and roll! (he screams), it is a relief that is needed ”, he pointed out.

The show will not lack emblematic themes of the group such as “Todo me sal sal mal”, “When you are not” or “ADO” so Lora assures that she is a little afraid of what may happen when they play them, because it usually drives her crazy public with them. However, unpublished songs that he composed during this pandemic will also be present.

“Survive”, “Heroes in white”, “The virus of love”, among other themes, are songs that outline another album of his career.

“October 11, 2020 will be the 52nd anniversary of the history of Tri, we made the 52nd album to celebrate the anniversary but apart from the fact that we have to do some special event we also have a new album,” he said.

Lora recalled that it was in 1968, within the framework of the student movement in Mexico, that the group gave its first presentation.

In addition, while singing and playing his guitar, he assured that thanks to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, now everything has a more peculiar nostalgia.

“It’s like the song we have” Nostalgia “from the album” Fin de Siglo “(1998), now it was coupled to nostalgia from before the virus, because we remember with nostalgia before this situation came, but good memories, good times, everything We are going to remember that now on August 14 ”, he said.

VERSATILITY AND MIXING OF GENRES

Despite her unconditional love for rock, Lora will demonstrate her musical versatility and will share in a virtual bohemian with the composer and ballad singer Armando Manzanero and the pop singer Aleks Syntek.

“Now there is going to be a bohemian, an intimate concert but from the Society of Authors through the networks, on September 4, in support of all the people who work at the Roberto Cantoral Cultural Center,” he said.

For Lora, the fact that such diverse artists can collaborate together is a sign of the strength that music has to help people.

“Music is infinite, its purpose is to make people feel good and forget about their fights, to be able to share with romantic music by (Mexican composer Armando) Manzanero and pop rock by (Mexican singer Alex) Syntek and rock Heavy del Tri is a great opportunity for the race, ”he said.

The only thing that he will not be able to do in bohemia but that he promises will not escape him in the autoconcert are his “Eggs for the Government! And Long live rock and roll! And remind you that rock and roll is a sport, practice it with us”, he concluded.