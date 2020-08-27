Aleks Syntek celebrates 30 years and reveals his ‘Anatomy’

In his eternal desire to study romance in all its forms in relationships, Aleks Syntek decided to call his eighth album: Anatomy of Love.

The musician, who is about to celebrate 30 years of experience (after his beginnings with La Gente Normal in 1991), revealed that in the material that he will release in September or October, he returns to his origins.

“It is an album that I need. It’s called like that because I think there is great confusion, when the word love is heard they think you are a romantic singer and I am a very rocker, very disruptive and I present my songs with a deep message.

Álex Lora and Áleks Syntek will share the scene. (Reform)

“Those who have heard it do tell me that it is very close to when I was with La Gente Normal, to that sound very influenced by rock,” said Syntek.

“The Extinction of Species”, “The Dreams of the World”, “The Symphony of Creation” and “El Niño del Silencio” are some of the compositions that will come in the production that follows Romántico Desliz (2014).

“I feel that the scene of pop music is very dry with transcendental messages, there is a lot of frivolity, I analyze the lyrics of what is heard on the radio and I would like to hear more, more meat, more content.

Aleks will also share with the legendary Armando Manzanero. (Reform)

The 50-year-old Yucatecan ruled out that his new compositions would be included in Las Bohemias del Cantoral, a digital concert with Armando Manzanero and Alex Lora scheduled for next September 4.

“They are alternated participations with two wonderful veterans and each one will be at home, singing emblematic songs of each one, precisely. They will be our emblematic songs ”, he said.