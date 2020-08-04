Alejandro Fernández’s daughter marries Mexico in the charro style

The Mexican singer Camila Fernández, daughter of the singer Alejandro Fernández and granddaughter of the iconic Vicente Fernández, married this Saturday in Zapopan, in the western state of Jalisco, at a Charro-style wedding to honor her roots.

The 22-year-old married the young Francisco Barba after nine months of dating in an intimate ceremony in which her 80-year-old grandfather was absent.

Alejandro Fernández, known as El Potrillo, wore mask covers for the COVID-19 pandemic and wore a black charro suit to deliver at the altar to Camila, one of the twins from her marriage to América Guinart.

The groom arrived at the church of San Francisco, located in a residential area of ​​Zapopan, adjacent to Guadalajara, dressed as a charro and riding a horse accompanied by some friends.

The ceremony was attended by his brother, also a singer, Álex Fernández and other family members, although there were no famous guests because the church allowed only people close to the bride and groom to attend.

The attendees followed the sanitary protocols recommended by the authorities, with distance between the attendees, some of them wearing a mask.

Camila Fernández (d), daughter of the Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández, was registered this Saturday when posing with her husband, Francisco Barba (i), after getting married in the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco state (Mexico). (EFE / Francisco Guasco

)

Camila followed in the footsteps of her grandfather, a world icon of rancheras, and began her artistic career in 2014 accompanying her father in a duet.

A year later he signed a contract with the Universal Music label and in 2018 he released his first album titled Own, in addition to collaborating with Disney.

In addition to the enormous success of Vicente Fernández, his father, Alejandro Fernández, also has a career of several decades full of successes in both regional music and ballads.

As if that were not enough, her brother Álex has been emerging for more than a year, and it is he who is closest to the style of his father and grandfather, since Camila is more interested in the sounds of jazz, rythm and blues and pop and assured that he will surprise with his next material.