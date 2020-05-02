[Album and MV review] HA:TFELT – ‘1719’

HA:TFELT – ‘1719’

Monitor Listing:

1. Life Sucks

2. Piercing (Feat. THAMA)

3. I Wander (Feat. Gaeko)

4. Pluhmm

5. Learn Me (Guitar Ver.) Of her 2017 single

6. Cigar

7. Make Love

8. Satellite tv for pc (Feat. ASH ISLAND) *Title

9. Candy Sensation (Feat. SOLE)

10. Solitude

11. 3mins (Feat. Choiza)

12. Bluebird

13. Sky Grey

14. love

HA:TFELT has simply dropped her latest full album, ‘1719.’ It incorporates a whopping 14 tracks, together with the title observe “satellite tv for pc.” In case you did not know, HA:TFELT is the nom de guerre of Yeeun of Marvel Women fame.

The album is attention-grabbing. Removed from being the usual assortment of cross-genre songs and even conventional Ok-pop, this album is stuffed with principally gradual, languorous tunes. There are some which might be nearly outright ballads, and others which might be stripped down songs, with solely an acoustic guitar because the instrumentation. I learn a e book whereas listening to it, and it did not disturb me in any respect. It will in all probability make for good research music.

One attention-grabbing reality about this album is it incorporates each members of the hip-hop outfit Dynamic Duo. But every of them has a tune separate from one another.

There are not any actual bangers on this album. The tracks do not actually stand out, in all probability as a result of they’re principally all completed in the identical model. None of them differ from the formulation established on this LP that a lot. I can not deny that HA:TFELT has a reasonably voice and a great vary. However she does not stretch herself a lot on this launch. At the least, not bodily.

One benefit of this LP is that it doesn’t include the usual collection of love songs. Positive, they need to have a few songs like that. However principally they’re reflective of the totally different elements of life. And he or she does that properly, beginning with “Life Sucks,” singing about that very situation, or musing about being alone on “Solitude.” One of many issues I actually like is her capability to modify between English and Korean on the drop of a hat. And that type of factor is throughout this album.

In case you’re in search of one thing just a little totally different with a chill vibe, that is your album.

MV REVIEW

Just like the album, she has launched a dizzying array of music movies. To do them correct justice in opinions would find yourself in an enormous TLDR. To keep away from that, I will do the identical as I did with the LP — you may get my basic impressions of every one I am conscious of.

“Life Sucks” is, merely put, psycho. That is as a result of the character she performs is. She begins the video drenched in blood and cradles a knife all through the MV. I am undecided what we’re presupposed to really feel, the video did a great job of creating me uncomfortable.

“I Wander” is best than I believed it was going to end up. The primary half chronicles an outdated, homeless man, grabbing what meals and drink he can as he journeys from place to position. HA:TFELT follows him when she sees him go by and… It results in an surprising ending.

“Solitude” sees HA:TFELT all dressed up with nowhere to go. She’s on this pretty inexperienced quantity, which makes me ask the query, “why is she alone?” She makes probably the most of her alone time as she slinks by means of this video, and close to the tip, we discover out the place she is — I will go away that to the viewers to determine.

The liveliest tune of the album can also be the liveliest MV. In “Candy Sensation,” she’s in a messy condo and is cleansing up the place. Generally she’s actually cleansing, different instances she’s pretending her feather duster is a microphone (do not giggle — we have all been there). And typically she’s on the membership. Is that this a reward for a tough day’s work, or only a fantasy to make cleansing simpler? I will go away it as much as you to resolve.

﻿ ﻿

On this music video, HA:TFELT divides her time between pretending to be an astronaut and hanging out amongst hanging lights. May these be stars? They do not reply that query, however it’s cute to see her enjoying with just a little robotic. That is additionally one among my favourite songs on the album. She has a beautiful voice.

Rating

MV Relevance………..8

MV Manufacturing……….8

MV Idea…………..8

MV SCORE: 8.0

Album Manufacturing…..8

Album Idea………8

Tracklisting……………8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0

OVERALL…………….8.0