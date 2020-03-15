Alana Stewart slams rumors she’s jealous of George Hamilton’s girlfriend

George Hamilton is relationship Beverly Hills, Calif., philanthropist Kelly Day and Tinseltown socialites are buzzing that his ex-wife, Alana Stewart, is working spherical metropolis jealous — although they break up in 1976!

A provide suggested Internet web page Six: “George and Kelly are crazy about each other. They’ve been buddies for years. And he or she and Alana had been truly shut. Let’s merely say, Alana won’t be a cheerful camper. George and Kelly are on the brink of go on a cruise in Europe. They’ve been buddies for years, and all of a sudden fell in love.”

Hamilton and Stewart divorced in 1976, nonetheless have remained buddies.

Stewart suggested us the Beverly Hills buzz is solely gossip.

“I don’t have any trigger to be jealous of Kelly Day. I like Kelly and she’s been a buddy of mine for years. I’ve on a regular basis been buddies with all individuals he’s gone out with. I met Elizabeth Taylor by George. These rumors are bulls–t. People love gossip, don’t they? I assume individuals are attempting to get in good with Internet web page Six,” Stewart said.