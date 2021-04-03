Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Laxmii’ broke all TV records, became the highest-rated

Laxmi, one of Akshay Kumar’s latest films, broke a record. Star Gold has hosted nine of the Top 10 world television premieres of Hindi movies in the last year, including the top two films from the film’s genre. “Laxmi Record”, the world premiere of Akshay Kumar’s movie that was telecast on Star Gold at 8 pm on 21 March, generated a respectable audience of 63 million viewers across India.

It had been almost a year since Star Gold’s television premiere when Akshay Kumar’s film Lakshmi came out, and it nearly broke all previous records, becoming the highest-rated film on television in the last five years. Additionally, Star Gold has managed to consistently deliver the top 10 international television premieres since it launched and has created a new benchmark in the industry

The audience response across the country with the consistent delivery of quality films is a testament to the love of entertaining content in their films. Laxmi: The crew that brought you, Lakshmi, talks about how much they have received as well as how it has raised the bar for television.

Talking about the grand success of television, Akshay Kumar says, “Glad to know that ‘Laxmii’ has proved to be the highest-rated film in the last 5 years. On March 21 at Star Gold The world TV premiere film Lakshmi was watched by over 63 million viewers across India.

I am happy that during this epidemic when people need to stay indoors, we can provide them with some great entertainment that they can offer to their families “The audience’s so much love and appreciation for Lakshmi encourages me to come back with more unique stories and interesting characters.”