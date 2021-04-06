AK vs AK Full Movie Download in HD leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla, Moviesda, and Kuttymovies.

The piracy website Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, and Moviesda has recently leaked the film AK vs AK. The film was leaked on the same day of the release.

Let’s get the complete details about the film AK vs AK.

AK vs AK Full Movie Download in HD:

AK vs AK is an Indian black comedy thriller film. The film AK vs AK has rated 7.0 out of 10 on IMDb. The story of the film AK vs AK is very interesting and thrilling.

In the film, AK vs AK, Anil Kapoor, and Anurag Kashyap have some issues with each other. Also, they have not worked with each other since the film Allwyn Kalicharan which was released in 2003.

During the talk show, Anurag Kashyap spills water on the face of Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor takes it as an insult because the incident happens in front of the media. Anil Kapoor gets angry and leaves the show.

Anurag Kashyap decides to apologize to Anil Kapoor. So, he reaches on the set of Anil Kapoor and tries to contact him. But Anil Kapoor refuses him.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

So, Anurag Kashyap goes to the vanity vane of the superstar Anil Kapoor and tells him that he wants him as a lead role in his next film, but Anil Kapoor refuses him and tells them that he does not want to work with him.

Later, Anurag Kashyap tells Anil Kapoor that Sonam is got kidnapped. Sonam is Anil Kapoor’s daughter. And later, Anurag Kashyap tells him that he has to find Sonam before sunrise.

Anil Kapoor has to find Sonam before the sunrise with Anurag Kashyap. Anurag says that he will keep his camera rolling and record everything for the realistic shooting.

The cast of the film AK vs AK includes Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Yogita Bihani, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sucharita Tyagi, Boney Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Vikramaditya Motwane directed it. Deepa De Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, and David Taghioff produced it. Anurag Kashyap wrote the dialogues of the film AK vs AK.

Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane did the screenplay of the film AK vs AK, and Avinash Sampath gave the film’s story.

Alokananda Dasgupta, Rakhis, and Nuka gave the music in the film AK vs AK. Swapnil Sonawane completed the cinematography of the film AK vs AK, and Bunty Bhansali edited the film.

The film AK vs AK was made under Andolan films. Netflix distributed it. The film AK vs AK was released on 24th December 2020, and the length of the film is 108 minutes.

In the film AK vs AK, there are a total of four soundtracks titled Khalaas, Duniya Badi Gol, Ghum, and Shivali. The length of the album is 11:11 minutes. The album was released on 24th December 2020 and it was recorded in 2020. The album was composed by Alokananda Dasgupta, Rakhis, and Nuka.

The album was made under Maisie Music Publishing. Let’s watch the trailer of the film AK vs AK.

Do not forget to add a bookmark to this website and check it daily to read the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.