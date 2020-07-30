AirPower, resurrected in quarantine, appears in new leak

CNET



An Apple team is working on the AirPower, a wireless charging pad that Apple canceled in March 2019 after several delays, according to a new report and leak.

Technology specialist Jon Prosser obtained information and an image about the development of a product that would be related to the AirPower. According to the trustworthy expert, Apple engineers are working on a new energy manager within a “future product”.

While working from home, engineers on Apple’s ‘Sharing and Proximity’ team are receiving prototype units of something called “C68“. They are being asked work on software communication between devices for a “future product” that has an A11 inside to “dynamically manage heat”. pic.twitter.com/q4UvnF4ksx — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 10, 2020

“While working from home, Apple engineers from the ‘Sharing and Proximity’ team are receiving prototype units of something called ‘C68’,” says Prosser. “They are working on interdevice communication software for a ‘future product’ that has an A11 chip for dynamic heat management.”

The filter also posted an image showing this supposed device, totally similar to the images that Apple shared of the AirPower in 2018, and with an Apple Watch placed on top. The AirPower, according to Apple, could charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time and wirelessly.

Apple announced the AirPower in 2017 as part of its focus on a wireless future, as the iPhone X and iPhone 7 – launched that year – arrived without a headphone port and with wireless charging, characteristics that have shared the company’s portable products since then. However, the AirPower, due to “not meeting quality standards,” was officially canceled in 2019.

Apple does not comment on reports.

The Cupertino firm already has a lot of products to announce this year, among which the iPhone 9 is expected, iPhone 12, AirPods X, Beats Studio-style headphones, new iMac, the AirTag to locate objects, new Apple TV, new iPad Pro and other tablets. If the AirPower does (now it does) work as Apple expects, the charging pad would be added to this list.

Dickinson and other series based on real characters [fotos] To see photos