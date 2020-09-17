AirPods X, Apple TV, and even Apple Watch straps leak into Target inventory

Getty Images



A mega leak from Apple or an employee prank at Target? Either way, a lot of Apple products showed up in Target’s inventory, according to reports from 9to5Mac.

During the weekend of February 22, expected products such as some over-the-ear type headphones, the rumored Apple TV, new straps for the Apple Watch and an iPod touch appeared in the Target catalog. Some products, like so-called hearing aids, were even priced.

According to information received by 9to5Mac, these headphones, referred to as AirPods X Generation, would cost US $ 399. The new Apple TV would cost $ 179, the straps would be priced at $ 50 and the new iPod would cost $ 399, according to the report.

The AppleInsider site reportedly contacted its own sources at Target, who mentioned that the inventory is normally priced correctly, but not the names. The highly trusted journalist Mark Gurman who specializes in Apple issues, says that the appearance of these products in Target’s inventory could be due to speculation by a retailer employee, so it could be false information.

All of the alleged products featured at Target, except for the iPod touch, have been mentioned in repeated reports in recent weeks. Apple is rumored to be preparing an event at the end of March to announce a new AirPods model, a new Apple TV and an iPhone SE 2, although the latter does not appear in Target’s database.



Apple no da comentarios sobre rumores o filtraciones.