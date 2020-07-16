AirPods Studio will have noise cancellation and neck detection: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Rumors of Apple’s new headband headphones keep raining.

The expected AirPods Studio would have a feature that Apple launched with the AirPods Pro, noise cancellation, as reported on May 11 by 9to5Mac. According to the report, these hearing aids will have the possibility to switch between noise cancellation and “ambient sound” mode, although at the moment it is not specified how it will be activated or deactivated.

The device would also have a neck detection system similar to the sensors of AirPods and AirPods Pro that detect if they are placed in the ear canal. This neck detection mode would automatically pause playback the moment you put your headphones down your neck and resume playback when you put them back on your head.

The source media also indicates they will be symmetrical headphones, which means it doesn’t matter how you put them on because they will automatically detect which is the left and which is the right side to automatically route the audio channels. According to other reports, the headphones will be available in at least two variants, some finished in leather and others with lighter materials and will come in two colors, black and white.

Jon Prosser, a respected tech specialist, said on May 9 on Twitter that the headphones will be priced at $ 349, about $ 100 more expensive than AirPods Pro.

Apple has not commented on the AirPods Studio and does not comment on rumors.

