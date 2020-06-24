AirPods 3 will arrive in the first half of 2021: analyst

Michael Rieplhuber / Twitter



Rumors about a third generation of AirPods remain the order of the day.

The Cupertino company could launch this third generation of regular AirPods in the first half of 2021, according to a report by trustworthy analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported June 22 by MacRumors. These headphones would have a similar design to the AirPods Pro although it is not clear if they would have their differentiating characteristics, such as active noise cancellation or water resistance.

The name of these new hearing aids has been going around between reports for quite some time and thanks to this we have seen images from different sources of how could they beAlthough we cannot take everything as true, not even how much they could cost or when they would be available, despite the reliable sources.

Other rumors also indicate that Apple would be working on a new version of its AirPods Pro and on the new AirPods Studio, the first Apple headphones that were placed over the ear and that would have a price of about US $ 349 according to reports. According to the Asian environment, DigiTimes, Apple would have already started production of the AirPods Studio and prepares its imminent launch this year.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

