Airbnb to offer free cancellations in the face of the coronavirus crisis

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP / Getty Images



Airbnb is offering free cancellations and postponements of stays amid the crisis coronavirus.

The housing rental company announced on March 10 on its platform a more flexible reservation program with which it wants to help hosts and guests in the uncertainty and be able to meet their needs in case they have to cancel or postpone their accommodation plans and travel through the coronavirus crisis. According to the publication, the hosts already offer flexible and moderate cancellation policies in more than 60 percent of active ads, although the remaining 40 percent do not offer the ability to cancel or postpone the reservation at no cost.

On the other hand, Airbnb said that it is committed to refunding 100 percent of the service fee to users who need to cancel any reservation made between March 10 and June 1. Of course, they will not receive a refund of their money but a coupon redeemable for another reservation.

Airbnb joins other companies like Uber who are trying to offer solutions to the global health crisis that has already claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people around the world. Uber recently announced that it will suspend the accounts of its drivers or deliverymen who have or have had contact with people with coronavirus and that it will compensate them for fourteen days so that they can carry out the necessary quarantine so as not to spread the virus.

