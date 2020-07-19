Airbnb sacks 1,900 workers, 25 percent of its global workforce

James Martin



Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted a personal note to his employees on May 5 on his website, saying he had to “share some very sad news.”

The executive said in his note that the home rental company has decided to fire approximately 25 percent of its employees, about 1,900 of the 7,500 people who make up its staff worldwide. This is one of the biggest layoffs from a Silicon Valley company since the pandemic of coronavirus would shake the world.

“When asked about the layoffs, I said there was nothing certain,” Chesky wrote to his employees. “This is an incredibly difficult thing to face and it will be even more difficult for those who have to leave Airbnb,” he added.

Airbnb has experienced a severe financial blow during the pandemic. Tens of thousands of reservations have been canceled and their income has plummeted. The company was planning to go public this spring, but according to a Bloomberg report, it had to postpone those plans. In the letter to employees, Chesky said Airbnb’s revenue this year will be less than half of what it earned in 2019, which Reuters said was $ 4.8 billion.

Other technology companies related to tourism and travel have also announced a loss of earnings and layoffs in the past month. Lyft said last week that it will lay off 982 employees, 17 percent of its staff. Uber is also rumored to be laying off 20 percent of its workforce, about 5,400 people.

