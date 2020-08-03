Airbnb Compensating Hosts For Coronavirus Cancellations

Chesnot/Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Airbnb said on March 30 that it will pay the service’s hosts a total of $ 250 million as a measure to offset losses due to reservations canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Payments will be applied to cancellations of reservations made before March 14 and whose dates for accommodation fell between March 14 and May 31. The company had previously said that guests would receive a full refund for reservations canceled before March 14 and whose check-in date was between March 14 and April 14.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky announced the new measures in an email sent to the hosts in which he apologized for making the decision to offer refunds without consulting them in advance. “If we allow guests to cancel and receive a refund, this could have significant consequences for their livelihood,” Chesky wrote. “But we couldn’t have guests and hosts who feel pressured to take unsafe actions and be an additional danger to public health.” “While I think we did the right thing by prioritizing health and safety, I regret that I communicated this decision to guests without consulting you first – as partners should,” he wrote.

The spread of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc worldwide, especially in tourism. As people are advised to stay home and avoid contact with others, a shower of cancellations and event deferrals has led to an estimated loss of $ 24 billion and the loss of 825,000 jobs.

The company also announced the creation of a $ 10 million relief fund for so-called superhosts, or highly skilled and experienced homeowners who rent their own home to guests to pay their rent or mortgage. Hosts can apply for $ 5,000 grants starting in April. The fund was started with donations from employees who raised $ 1 million and the three Airbnb co-founders personally contributed the rest, the company said.

