Based on media outlet studies on April 29, solo artist Ailee might be showing as a forged member on Mnet‘s new hip-hop reality music present, ‘Good Woman‘!

Absolutely ‘Good Woman: Who Robbed The Broadcasting Station?‘, the upcoming Mnet reality sequence brings collectively a staff of feminine musicians from numerous genres to face off towards the broadcasting station a.ok.a Mnet, for an opportunity to win huge prize cash. Every episode, Mnet will problem the ‘Good Woman’ staff to new missions involving visitor opponents.

Beforehand, Ladies’ Technology‘s Hyoyeon was confirmed as the primary primary forged member of ‘Good Woman’; now, energy vocalist Ailee has joined Hyoyeon’s staff for a novel lineup!

Mnet’s ‘Good Woman’ is predicted to premiere this coming Might 14 at 9:30 PM KST.