AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Application form for 346 LDC Lab Attendant at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in:
The AIIMS Rishikesh is offering their latest AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment notification to recruit LDC LAb aspirants at their official site aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 is available at the official AIIMS portal inviting interested candidates to apply for numerous Medical field posts.
There are around 346 vacancies available for posts such as AIIMS Law Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Audiologist Recruitment, AIIMS Medical Record Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Lab Attendant Recruitment, AIIMS Lower Division Clerk Recruitment, AIIMS Chief Nursing Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Security Officer Recruitment and many other posts.
Essential details for this recruitment are below; interested candidates should read all these details. And then eligible ones may apply through the aiimsrishikesh.edu.in official portal. The official AIIMS Rishikesh portal also contains further details describing qualification, important dates and much more.
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Details:
Total Vacancies: 346 Posts
Name Wise Vacancies:
|Warden (Hostel Warden) – 04 Posts
|Upper Division Clerk – 03 Posts
|Technical Officer (Dental) / Dental Technician – 04 Posts
|Technical 0ffcer ophthalmology (Refractionist) – 04 Posts
|Supervising [Medical Social Service Officer] – 01 Post
|Store officer – 02 Posts
|Store Keeper – 20 Posts
|Stenographer -34 Posts
|Sr. Pharmacist – 03 Posts
|Speech Pathologist – 01 Post
|Senior Sanitation Officer – 01 Post
|Senior Procurement-cum stores Officer – 01 Post
|Senior Mechanic (E&M) – 02 Posts
|Senior Administrative officer – 01 Post
|Security Officer – 01 Post
|Sanitation Officer – 03 Post
|Registrar – 01 Post
|Psychiatric Social Worker – 03 Posts
|Principal Private Secretary – 01 Post
|Pharmacist Grade-ll – 27 Posts
|PACS Administrator -01 Post
|Nursing Superintendent – 03 Posts
|Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist) – 04 Posts
|Modeler (Artist) – 14 Posts
|Medico-Social Worker -03 Posts
|Medical Record Technician – 38 Posts
|Medical Record Officer – 04 Posts
|Maternity and Child Welfare Officer – 01 Post
|Lower division clerk – 32 Posts
|Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian) – 01 Post
|Librarian Grade I (Documentalist) – 01 Post
|Legal Assistant – 01 Post
|Law Officer – 01 Post
|Lab Attendant Gr.ll – 41 Posts
|Junior Warden (Housekeepers) – 10 Posts
|Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) – 04 Posts
|Executive Engineer (Electrical) – 01 Post
|Executive Engineer (Civil) – 01 Post
|Executive Engineer (AC&R) – 01 Post
|Dietician – 12 Posts
|Deputy Chief Security Officer – 01 Post
|Chief Pharmacist – 01 Post
|Chief Nursing Officer – 01 Post
|Chief Medical Social Service Officer – 01 Post
|Chief Medical Record Officer – 01 Post
|Chief Dietician- 01 Post
|Bio-Medical Engineer- 01 Post
|Audiologist – 01 Post
|Assistant Stores Officer- 01 Post
|Assistant Engineer or vigilance Cell (Civil) – 01 Post
|Assistant Engineer (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) – 01 Post
|Accounts Officer – 02 Posts
|0ffice/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) – 40 Posts
Required Educational Qualification:
As there are various posts are available here, numerous qualifications for each post are required. Basic qualification includes SSC, HSC, Graduate, etc. For such aspirants who have qualified through their basic education, may apply for lower level posts.
Those who have persuaded their higher degree courses include Bachelor Degree/ BE/ B.Tech/ MA/ MSC and more may apply for their relevant posts. Moreover, candidates must have obtained their degree from a government recognized institute/ university.
Age Limit:
Interested candidates’ age should be between 18 to 30 years to apply for any of these vacancies. Candidates of SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation as per current government rules. Such reserved candidates’ upper age limit will exceed than those of unreserved categories. To get details of Upper Age Limit for each reserved category, refer to the aiimsrishikesh.edu.in official portal.
Registration Fees:
To apply successfully to the AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020, applicants need to pay the registration fees as per their category. Here is the amount of fees details for different category:
For General/ OBC Candidates: 2000/- rupees
For SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWD Candidates: 1000/- rupees
Details regarding modes of payment are available at the official notification. Read those details and then complete payment procedures before the last date.
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will receive their pay scale along with grade pay as per current government. Here are several posts’ Pay Scale details:
|Stenographer:
|5,200-20,200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 2,400/-
|Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking):
|5,200-20,200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 1,800/-
|Lower Division Clerk:
|5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + Grade Pay Rs. 1,900/-
|Lab Attendant:
|5,200-20200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 1,900/-
Selection Procedures:
Different selection procedures will conduct to determine eligibility and skills of the candidates. The AIIMS officials shall conduct Written Exam, Personal Interview, Document Verification, Medical Test, Computer Test, etc. After each procedure is over, most eligible candidates will call for next selection procedure and finally selected ones will receive their job allotment letters.
Apply Online For AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Application form:
- First, visit the official portal aiimsrishikesh.edu.in
- Go to the official notification and read all the instructions.
- Go to Apply Online Link and start applying.
- Enter all required details for Education, Personal, Skills, Experience, Payment, and other details.
- Also, upload your recent Passport size scanned Photograph and signature.
- In the end, click on Submit button and complete all the procedures.
- Complete all these procedures before the last date.
AIIMS Important Dates:
|Apply Online From
|2nd September 2020
|Last Date of Applying Online
|16th October 2020
|Last Date of Paying Fees
|16th October 2020
Check Here To Apply Online For AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020
Download Official Recruitment Here
Official Site: www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in