AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Application form for 346 LDC Lab Attendant at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in:

The AIIMS Rishikesh is offering their latest AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment notification to recruit LDC LAb aspirants at their official site aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 is available at the official AIIMS portal inviting interested candidates to apply for numerous Medical field posts.

There are around 346 vacancies available for posts such as AIIMS Law Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Audiologist Recruitment, AIIMS Medical Record Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Lab Attendant Recruitment, AIIMS Lower Division Clerk Recruitment, AIIMS Chief Nursing Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Security Officer Recruitment and many other posts.

Essential details for this recruitment are below; interested candidates should read all these details. And then eligible ones may apply through the aiimsrishikesh.edu.in official portal. The official AIIMS Rishikesh portal also contains further details describing qualification, important dates and much more.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 346 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Warden (Hostel Warden) – 04 Posts Upper Division Clerk – 03 Posts Technical Officer (Dental) / Dental Technician – 04 Posts Technical 0ffcer ophthalmology (Refractionist) – 04 Posts Supervising [Medical Social Service Officer] – 01 Post Store officer – 02 Posts Store Keeper – 20 Posts Stenographer -34 Posts Sr. Pharmacist – 03 Posts Speech Pathologist – 01 Post Senior Sanitation Officer – 01 Post Senior Procurement-cum stores Officer – 01 Post Senior Mechanic (E&M) – 02 Posts Senior Administrative officer – 01 Post Security Officer – 01 Post Sanitation Officer – 03 Post Registrar – 01 Post Psychiatric Social Worker – 03 Posts Principal Private Secretary – 01 Post Pharmacist Grade-ll – 27 Posts PACS Administrator -01 Post Nursing Superintendent – 03 Posts Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist) – 04 Posts Modeler (Artist) – 14 Posts Medico-Social Worker -03 Posts Medical Record Technician – 38 Posts Medical Record Officer – 04 Posts Maternity and Child Welfare Officer – 01 Post Lower division clerk – 32 Posts Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian) – 01 Post Librarian Grade I (Documentalist) – 01 Post Legal Assistant – 01 Post Law Officer – 01 Post Lab Attendant Gr.ll – 41 Posts Junior Warden (Housekeepers) – 10 Posts Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) – 04 Posts Executive Engineer (Electrical) – 01 Post Executive Engineer (Civil) – 01 Post Executive Engineer (AC&R) – 01 Post Dietician – 12 Posts Deputy Chief Security Officer – 01 Post Chief Pharmacist – 01 Post Chief Nursing Officer – 01 Post Chief Medical Social Service Officer – 01 Post Chief Medical Record Officer – 01 Post Chief Dietician- 01 Post Bio-Medical Engineer- 01 Post Audiologist – 01 Post Assistant Stores Officer- 01 Post Assistant Engineer or vigilance Cell (Civil) – 01 Post Assistant Engineer (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) – 01 Post Accounts Officer – 02 Posts 0ffice/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) – 40 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

As there are various posts are available here, numerous qualifications for each post are required. Basic qualification includes SSC, HSC, Graduate, etc. For such aspirants who have qualified through their basic education, may apply for lower level posts.

Those who have persuaded their higher degree courses include Bachelor Degree/ BE/ B.Tech/ MA/ MSC and more may apply for their relevant posts. Moreover, candidates must have obtained their degree from a government recognized institute/ university.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 18 to 30 years to apply for any of these vacancies. Candidates of SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation as per current government rules. Such reserved candidates’ upper age limit will exceed than those of unreserved categories. To get details of Upper Age Limit for each reserved category, refer to the aiimsrishikesh.edu.in official portal.

Registration Fees:

To apply successfully to the AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020, applicants need to pay the registration fees as per their category. Here is the amount of fees details for different category:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 2000/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWD Candidates: 1000/- rupees

Details regarding modes of payment are available at the official notification. Read those details and then complete payment procedures before the last date.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their pay scale along with grade pay as per current government. Here are several posts’ Pay Scale details:

Stenographer: 5,200-20,200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 2,400/- Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking): 5,200-20,200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 1,800/- Lower Division Clerk: 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + Grade Pay Rs. 1,900/- Lab Attendant: 5,200-20200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 1,900/-

Selection Procedures:

Different selection procedures will conduct to determine eligibility and skills of the candidates. The AIIMS officials shall conduct Written Exam, Personal Interview, Document Verification, Medical Test, Computer Test, etc. After each procedure is over, most eligible candidates will call for next selection procedure and finally selected ones will receive their job allotment letters.

Apply Online For AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Application form:

First, visit the official portal aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Go to the official notification and read all the instructions. Go to Apply Online Link and start applying. Enter all required details for Education, Personal, Skills, Experience, Payment, and other details. Also, upload your recent Passport size scanned Photograph and signature. In the end, click on Submit button and complete all the procedures. Complete all these procedures before the last date.

AIIMS Important Dates:

Apply Online From 2nd September 2020 Last Date of Applying Online 16th October 2020 Last Date of Paying Fees 16th October 2020

Check Here To Apply Online For AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020

Download Official Recruitment Here

Official Site: www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in