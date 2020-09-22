AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Application form for 346 LDC Lab Attendant at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Application form for 346 LDC Lab Attendant at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in:

The AIIMS Rishikesh is offering their latest AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment notification to recruit LDC LAb aspirants at their official site aiimsrishikesh.edu.in. The AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 is available at the official AIIMS portal inviting interested candidates to apply for numerous Medical field posts.

There are around 346 vacancies available for posts such as AIIMS Law Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Audiologist Recruitment, AIIMS Medical Record Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Lab Attendant Recruitment, AIIMS Lower Division Clerk Recruitment, AIIMS Chief Nursing Officer Recruitment, AIIMS Security Officer Recruitment and many other posts.

Essential details for this recruitment are below; interested candidates should read all these details. And then eligible ones may apply through the aiimsrishikesh.edu.in official portal. The official AIIMS Rishikesh portal also contains further details describing qualification, important dates and much more.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 346 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Warden (Hostel Warden) – 04 Posts
Upper Division Clerk – 03 Posts
Technical Officer (Dental) / Dental Technician – 04 Posts
Technical 0ffcer ophthalmology (Refractionist) – 04 Posts
Supervising [Medical Social Service Officer] – 01 Post
Store officer – 02 Posts
Store Keeper – 20 Posts
Stenographer -34 Posts
Sr. Pharmacist – 03 Posts
Speech Pathologist – 01 Post
Senior Sanitation Officer – 01 Post
Senior Procurement-cum stores Officer – 01 Post
Senior Mechanic (E&M) – 02 Posts
Senior Administrative officer – 01 Post
Security Officer – 01 Post
Sanitation Officer – 03 Post
Registrar – 01 Post
Psychiatric Social Worker – 03 Posts
Principal Private Secretary – 01 Post
Pharmacist Grade-ll – 27 Posts
PACS Administrator -01 Post
Nursing Superintendent – 03 Posts
Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist) – 04 Posts
Modeler (Artist) – 14 Posts
Medico-Social Worker -03 Posts
Medical Record Technician – 38 Posts
Medical Record Officer – 04 Posts
Maternity and Child Welfare Officer – 01 Post
Lower division clerk – 32 Posts
Librarian Selection Grade (Senior Librarian) – 01 Post
Librarian Grade I (Documentalist) – 01 Post
Legal Assistant – 01 Post
Law Officer – 01 Post
Lab Attendant Gr.ll – 41 Posts
Junior Warden (Housekeepers) – 10 Posts
Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) – 04 Posts
Executive Engineer (Electrical) – 01 Post
Executive Engineer (Civil) – 01 Post
Executive Engineer (AC&R) – 01 Post
Dietician – 12 Posts
Deputy Chief Security Officer – 01 Post
Chief Pharmacist – 01 Post
Chief Nursing Officer – 01 Post
Chief Medical Social Service Officer – 01 Post
Chief Medical Record Officer – 01 Post
Chief Dietician- 01 Post
Bio-Medical Engineer- 01 Post
Audiologist – 01 Post
Assistant Stores Officer- 01 Post
Assistant Engineer or vigilance Cell (Civil) – 01 Post
Assistant Engineer (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) – 01 Post
Accounts Officer – 02 Posts
0ffice/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking) – 40 Posts
Required Educational Qualification:

As there are various posts are available here, numerous qualifications for each post are required. Basic qualification includes SSC, HSC, Graduate, etc. For such aspirants who have qualified through their basic education, may apply for lower level posts.

Those who have persuaded their higher degree courses include Bachelor Degree/ BE/ B.Tech/ MA/ MSC and more may apply for their relevant posts. Moreover, candidates must have obtained their degree from a government recognized institute/ university.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be between 18 to 30 years to apply for any of these vacancies. Candidates of SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation as per current government rules. Such reserved candidates’ upper age limit will exceed than those of unreserved categories. To get details of Upper Age Limit for each reserved category, refer to the aiimsrishikesh.edu.in official portal.

Registration Fees:

To apply successfully to the AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020, applicants need to pay the registration fees as per their category. Here is the amount of fees details for different category:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 2000/- rupees
For SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWD Candidates: 1000/- rupees

Details regarding modes of payment are available at the official notification. Read those details and then complete payment procedures before the last date.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their pay scale along with grade pay as per current government. Here are several posts’ Pay Scale details:

Stenographer: 5,200-20,200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 2,400/-
Office/Stores Attendant (Multi Tasking): 5,200-20,200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 1,800/-
Lower Division Clerk: 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + Grade Pay Rs. 1,900/-
Lab Attendant: 5,200-20200/- rupees Grade Pay Rs. 1,900/-
Selection Procedures:

Different selection procedures will conduct to determine eligibility and skills of the candidates. The AIIMS officials shall conduct Written Exam, Personal Interview, Document Verification, Medical Test, Computer Test, etc. After each procedure is over, most eligible candidates will call for next selection procedure and finally selected ones will receive their job allotment letters.

Apply Online For AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Application form:

  1. First, visit the official portal aiimsrishikesh.edu.in
  2. Go to the official notification and read all the instructions.
  3. Go to Apply Online Link and start applying.
  4. Enter all required details for Education, Personal, Skills, Experience, Payment, and other details.
  5. Also, upload your recent Passport size scanned Photograph and signature.
  6. In the end, click on Submit button and complete all the procedures.
  7. Complete all these procedures before the last date.

AIIMS Important Dates:

Apply Online From 2nd September 2020
Last Date of Applying Online 16th October 2020
Last Date of Paying Fees 16th October 2020

Check Here To Apply Online For AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020

Download Official Recruitment Here

Official Site: www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in 

