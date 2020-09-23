AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme 2020 – Apply Online for Stipend on GATE / GPAT Courses at aicte-india.org

In India, education is a minor matter for parents. However, family with good financial conditions will educate their children properly. But the family with or financial situation will not educate their children due to the high fee structure of the collages.

The candidates have to drop their study for the weak economic conditions, and they have to work and earn money for their family. However, many students in India are studying and doing a job with study. It becomes complicated for the student to do both the work. They can not concentrate on study properly.

All India Council For Technical Education Scholarship Scheme 2020

All India Council for technical education (AICTE) is the institute at all an India level responsible for technical education in India. The institute, named All India Council for technical education, has recently announced a scholarship scheme for the students who want to do a master’s degree like M.Tech/M.E./M.Arch. All the interested students can fill the scholarship application form to get the scholarship for the study.

The students can register for the scholarship for the current academic year 2020-21. In this pandemic situation, financial help to the students will be the most in education. The student will receive the stipend of Rs.12,400 on GATE/ GPAT courses. The students can register themselves through an online mode. That means If the student wants to get the scholarship for the master’s degree, then they have to apply online.

The student who has already get the admission in a university that is associated with the AICTE can apply for this scholarship for the current year 2020-21. To get the scholarship, the candidates have to secure an adequate and valid GATE score.

The AICTE has also published the eligibility criteria of the scholarship scheme. Every student has to read it correctly for the scholarship, and if they fir the requirements of the scholarship scheme, they should apply for the scheme.

If students can not be eligible for the scheme, then you should give the information about the scheme to other qualified students.

The application process for the AICTE scholarship 2020

If you are eligible for the scholarship scheme, then you should apply for the scheme in an online mode. For the application process, the candidates have to visit the official site of the scheme, and then the students have to fill the application form of the scheme completely. Each and every process of filling the application form is described below:

Step-1: The student got the full information about the scholarship scheme, and they want to apply for the scholarship, then they have to visit the official website of the scheme. The link to the official website is https://aicte-india.org/.

Step-2: When you select on the official website link, the home page of the site will open on your screen. You can see many tabs on the screen, but you have to select the tab named “PG Scholarship (GATE / GPAT)” under the ‘Quick link’ portion of the site.

Step-3: Again, a new window will open when you click on the tab, as mentioned earlier. In the new tab, you have to click on the “Apply for PG Scholarship (GATE / GPAT)” link.

Step-4: At the new webpage, You have to select again a new tab named “Click here to proceed to the GATE / GPAT Scholarship Student Verification ID tab.”

Step-5: When you select on the tab as mentioned earlier, then the application form of the scholarship will appear on the screen of the PC. You have to fill the application form and give all information in the form. Make sure that you are providing correct, valid, accurate, and authentic information to the government.

Eligibility Criteria