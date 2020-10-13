Agni Shama Seva Portal: Registration, Fire Safety Certificate, Building

Odisha government has launched a portal to avail the online government services to the people of the state. The government has launched this porta because people can get government service in an online mode.

In this CORONA era, the people would not go out except for the emergency condition. The people have to manage the proper hygiene condition with their surroundings.

The chief minister of Odisha state Shri. Navin Patnayak said to the government officials to avail of all the government services through an online mode. The government is launching this portal and make all the government services online as a part of the digital India program.

The central government launched the Digital India program in 2015 to make all the government services in an online mode. With the help of this program, many benefits for the government and the people of the state.

About Agni Shama Seva Portal:

The main aim of the government of Odisha to issue the fire safety certificate from the fire service department. With the help of the portal, people can get the fire certificate of the building through an online mode from the fire service department.

With the implementation of this scheme, the people can avail of the proper and accurate benefits of the scheme.

Before this, people can not get the proper and precise benefits of the scheme due to the role of the middle man.

However, with the implementation of the online service portal, the role of the middle man is removed by the government so that the people can get the efficient benefits of the scheme.

The government aimed to make digitization and implementation of the latest technology through this online portal services. Before the launching of the portal, the people have to go to the government office to issue the fire safety certificate of the building.

However, due to the corona pandemic, people can go out for the certification so that the government of Odisha has launched this portal to make the process easier.

Now, after launching the portal, people should not go to the government office for the issue of the fire certificate of the building. Now the people can apply for the certificate on the portal and fill the application form for the certificate.

Then the person can get the certification at home only. They do not need to go to the government office for verification. However, the government will verify that person through an online mode only.

Benefits of the Agni Shama Seva Portal:

The fire safety certificate can apply through an online mode. The person can apply on the portal only.

The removal of the middle man and the person can see the transparency of the scheme.

The person should not have to visit the government office for the fire safety certificate. They can get the certificate through an online mode with the help of this portal.

The government of Odisha states that this step towards the fire safety certificate issue is the major step towards the digitization of government services.

The people can avail of the roper and accurate benefits of government services.

To visit the government office and issue the fire safety certificate is a very time-consuming process. However, online porta is a straightforward and less time-consuming process.

This process will save the time of the person.

The less time-consuming process will also improve the work efficiency of the person.

Apply Online for the Agni Shama Seva Portal:

To avail the advantage of the portal, the person has to visit the official website of the portal. The person has to open the application form of the fire safety certificate, and then they have to fill the application form online.

The person ave to fill all the details of the application form, and then they have to submit the application form on the portal. The government will verify your details with their data, and then the government will issue the fire safety certificate to the person.