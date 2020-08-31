Again she surprises with her figure Adele

By
khil Arora
-

British singer Adele once again set Instagram on fire with an image that confirms her renewed figure.

The also composer surprised with a top with the Jamaican flag, which reveals a flat abdomen.

A kind of plume and an eccentric hairstyle rounded out her look.

“Happy what would be the carnival of Notting Hill my beloved London”, was the text that accompanied the photo; the “likes” and comments in favor did not wait.

For a few months, Adele has been talking about on Instagram, by sharing images that show a figure with at least 45 kilos less, after following a strict diet and exercise.

One of them was the one he shared when he turned 32, which earned him millions of compliments from his followers.

