After Life 2: More of the same is not always a bad thing

In After Life, the Netflix comedy created by Ricky Gervais that premieres its second season on April 24, Tony (Gervais) is a melancholic and grumpy widower who works as an editor for a sad newspaper in a small town in England. Life, or what is left of it, goes between walking the dog, offending his postman, debating with a prostitute, visiting his senile father in his retirement home, writing about bland events in his community, and watching videos. rest of his wife, may he rest in peace, which make him feel totally miserable.

And yes, despite my description, this is a comedy.

After Life joins other recent “comic” series like Fleabag (Amazon Prime), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime), Dead to Me (Netflix) y The Kominsky Method (Netflix) who take on complex themes and, hand in hand with excellent casts, create worlds between drama and humor that address everything from old age and its implications (such as the need to go to the bathroom more often) to forbidden loves, complicated divorces and mourning for a loved one, lightly enough to entertain us but with a depth that is impossible to obtain from the sitcoms of open channels.

Those open TV series used to have an advantage, however: over hundreds of episodes they could put the same characters in countless situations (hence the sit of sitcom) that allowed to bring out their personalities and the dynamics of those relationships. Each character had a role (the fool, the delusion, the gallant, etc.) and the expectation was that each one would fulfill a certain role (with some surprises) in each of the circumstances they faced. So it happened with Seinfeld, Friends, The Office, The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family and many more series.

But the themes of these series were simpler. Even gay marriage in Modern Family it was too perfect. What I like about this new wave of sitcoms on platforms streaming is that, in addition to playing more interesting subjects, at the same time they offer me that comfort and familiarity that comes from knowing the routines, customs, whims, defects, qualities and abilities of each character.

Although the second season of After Life It is very similar to the first in tone and theme, this is not such a bad thing. Tony is still a grumpy and tough guy. But he also has a good heart, which comes out at unexpected times. In addition, the rest of the characters (the coworker involved in esoteric subjects, the inefficient boss, the postman so stupid that he is half wise, the prostitute so wise that he does not sound like a prostitute, the photographer who takes a single photo and has a lover whose relationship with her son is almost indescribable) allow a series of dynamic combinations that give each episode of the series a certain freshness, underpinned by the excellent dialogue that has characterized the cerrera of Gervais, creator and writer of this series (as well as was creator and writer of The Office original).

The second season of After Life It’s not original. It is one more brushstroke to the circumstances of a widowed journalist who lives in a forgotten town in England, and of all the strange and endearing characters who accompany him in his constant mourning. It will not surprise you, but it will seem to you to be human and sincere enough – and even fun – that you want to continue visiting it.

After Life 2 premieres on April 24, 2020 on Netflix.