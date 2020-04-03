After Delay Announcement, The Last Of Us Part 2 Releases Gorgeous New Screenshots

Ready followers now have a comfort prize for The Last of Us Part 2 after the most recent delay: A brand new set of attractive screenshots offering much more clues in regards to the upcoming recreation. This follows an announcement that the sport is now indefinitely delayed whereas the world grapples with ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus challenges.

This isn’t the primary time The Last of Us Part 2 has been delayed. Developer Naughty Canine already introduced a three-month pushback after the sport was initially slated to be launched in February 2020. The new date was then set on Might 29, however on April 2, 2020 the discharge date was canceled solely, leaving the delay as “indefinite.” This isn’t solely a shock, as quite a lot of gaming firms have introduced new recreation delays or holds on initiatives on account of the coronavirus epidemic making quite a lot of work conditions untenable.

However now, as collected by @Nibellion on Twitter, the studio has supplied recompense with a brand new assortment of screenshots to affix greater than 40 official screenshots that followers can peruse to choose up hints in regards to the upcoming recreation. As with earlier screenshots, the brand new assortment emphasizes the quiet life moments and exploration of The Last of Us Part 2 over motion scenes. There are nonetheless only a few pictures of any preventing, and no signal of any contaminated or how The Last of Us 2 could also be dealing with them. Followers do get extra scenes with a grizzled Joel, a shot of returning character Tommy, and numerous appears at Ellie, each in misery and in romance.

Guitars and horses proceed to be a recurring motif in these screenshots, and the landscapes emphasizes the numerous completely different locations The Last of Us 2 gamers will journey to. Snowy plains, old-growth forests, grain-filled meadows, and cities each deserted and begun are all proven with stunning element. To this point, the one obvious antagonists the screenshots have proven – together with this new bundle – are people, standing menacingly behind fires or in rainstorms. That is additionally a recurring theme from the first The Last of Us recreation, the place the deadliest foes had been often different teams of people with differing targets in thoughts.

To this point, Naughty Canine hasn’t given any indication of when The Last of Us 2 might be launched (and Uncharted 5 is wanting much less seemingly), however guarantees that there might be updates as they discover methods to resolve the logistic points that COVID-19 has created. Whereas it’s a real-world virus this time and never a legendary fungal an infection, there actually is a few irony on this newest delay and the way well timed a launch of the long-awaited sequel can be. For now, these screenshots should tide followers over as they proceed to attend and discover their recreation libraries.

