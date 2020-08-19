After complaints, three producers leave DeGeneres show

Three producers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” left the show amid allegations of a dysfunctional work environment that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive comments.

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the long-running morning talk show, a spokesman for production company Warner Bros. said in a statement released Monday.

The company launched an internal investigation following a BuzzFeed News report based on 36 interviews with former employees who complained about or said they saw unfair or inappropriate treatment.

Most of the complaints were linked to executive producers and senior managers, including Glavin, Leman and Norman, BuzzFeed News said. The people who spoke out against him were not identified.

A representative for Leman did not immediately return a request for comment. Representatives for Glavin and Norman could not be located.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News after BuzzFeed News posted his story online on July 30, Leman denied “any form of sexual indecency” and Norman categorically denied the allegations.

DeGeneres briefed his staff on the restructuring in a video conference Monday, Variety said, the first to report the news. The host said she found complaints about her show’s atmosphere “heartbreaking,” according to the publication, which cited unidentified sources.

The comedian had sent a memo to her workers following the BuzzFeed article recalling her initial promise to ensure a workplace where “everyone is treated with respect.” Something changed, he said, “and for that, I’m sorry.”

The show premiered in 2003.

In a separate statement, Warner Bros. said in July that an investigation by its parent company, WarnerMedia, revealed “some flaws in the day-to-day running of the show.”

Although not all reports were substantiated, the study said it was “disappointed that the early findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to day-to-day management.”

No details were released at the time, and Warner Bros. had no further comment Monday beyond confirming the producers’ departure.