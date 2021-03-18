Aelay Full Movie Download Leaked by Some Illegal Piracy Websites Including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla.

Some popular illegal piracy websites, including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla, have recently leaked the Tamil film Aelay and uploaded it on their official website.

Most of the Tamil movies and web series has been leaked by these three illegal piracy website; Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla.

On the piracy website, there is a large collection of Tamil films. It also includes Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam films and web series. These three illegal piracy websites are internationally popular as they have leaked many Hollywood movies and web series also. Let’s talk about the film Aelay.

Aelay Full Movie Download Leaked

In the film Aelay, there are three main lead roles; Samuthirakani as Muthukkutty and Sudhakar, Manikandan as Parthi, and Madhumathi as Nachiya.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The story includes a young man who experiences some expected events, and he starts to consider his past. It results in changing his view of his father. His father is an ice-cream seller.

Aelay is an Indian comedy with a drama film. The filming of Aelay was started on 3rd May 2019 in Palani, Tamil Nadu. It was completed on 1st July 2019.

The film Aelay was about to release on 12th February 2021, but it was delayed. Aelay was finally released on 28th February 2021. It was internationally released on 5th March 2021 via Netflix. Find the trailer of the film Aelay below.

You can watch the film Aelay on the OTT platform Netflix also if you have a subscription. In the film Aelay, there are a total of six soundtracks titled Aelay, Ettuthikkum Oorum, Kooduvittu, Magaraasa, Muthukutti Settai, and Seevanukke.

The total length of this album is 15:03 minutes. This album was released on 1st February 2021, and it was recorded in 2020. All the songs are in the Tamil language. This album was made under Sony Music. Kaber Vasuki and Aruldev gave this album.

Aelay was written and directed by Halitha Shameem. Aruldev gave the background score in Aelay. Kaber Vasuki and Aruldev gave the music in Aelay.

S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy, Ramachandra, and Pushkar-Gayathri produced the film Aelay. Theni Eswar did the cinematography of the film Aelay. Raymond Derrick Crasta and Halitha Shameen did the editing of the film Aelay.

Aelay was made under YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, and Wallwatcher Films. Netflix distributed it.

Visit this website to get the latest update and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.