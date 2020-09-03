ADVANCEMENT. Sech has ready the song “Relationship” Remix with Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía, and Farruko

As the fans of the Panamanian star of the urban genre Sech have been waiting for, today the singer has just revealed on his social networks the official cover of the song “Relation Remix” where the young artist has the collaboration of the greatest figures of the genre today such as the Puerto Rican Daddy Yankee, the Colombian J Balvin, the Spanish Rosalía and the also Puerto Rican Farruko and it is almost certain that together they will be able to strengthen a multinational “relationship” with a passport to success.

During all these days, when word spread about the possible collaborations for this song, the fans were anxious and excited to find out who would be chosen, since they have been speculating about this release and the artists that would accompany the event since the weekend. Multi-award winning artist whose original hit “Relationship” already surpasses 200 million views and views on YouTube and other digital platforms. The theme was just released on April 1 of this year and it is already a success. Imagine what “Relationship Remix” can do with Rosalía’s seductive voice and the energy of Cangri Yankee and the styles of J Balvin and Farruko.

“The remix came up suddenly, with an idea that came to me. When I began to think about the parts and voices in the subject, I got that some colleagues really liked the subject, “said in a statement the interpreter of hits such as” Another drink “and” Daydreaming. “

The artist said that the first with whom he began this trip was with his colleague from Medellín. “We started with Balvin, and from there, although I was a little sad, I went‘ full ’with faith, and began to call several colleagues,” added the artist born in Río Bajo, Panama City.

With great regret, Sech says that the first one he called was Big Boss. “I called (Daddy) Yankee, and when he got on board, I started to ‘cool’ the situation. Later, my producer, Flow, told me that he listened to Farru and Rosalia, and in truth it is something very, very beautiful for me, “said the singer with the golden braids in a statement.

Sech launches this Friday the video for “Relationship” Remix (Courtesy Nevarez Com.)

The long-awaited song “Relationship Remix” along with the powerful and emblematic voices of the urban genre is released this Friday, September 4, 2 at 12am Eastern Time, that means that fans will surely stay up this Thursday night to be the first to enjoy this theme at 12:01 in the morning this Friday.

But to not leave you with anything, here is the official cover of this single that is already burning and whose video we will have here in the Los Angeles Times in Spanish this Friday.