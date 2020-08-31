Adriana Barraza stays young thanks to acting

Rather than presenting herself as an actress with a consolidated career, Adriana Barraza prefers to remain young by challenging herself in acting.

The Mexican nominee for the Oscar in 2007 for Babel teaches acting classes at her academy, but she also set herself the goal of not repeating herself and exploring new nuances in her roles.

“One of the things that can help us actors not to grow old is to always be waiting for what is going to happen. After the Oscar I have tried to leave a good mark where I go, to be as consistent as possible.

Adriana barraza (Reform )

“I always try to ensure that each job is like the first and, also, unique. The rest is a curriculum, but the important thing is that your work today is with discipline, “said the actress in an interview.

Among the novelties it has found with the pandemic are online theater projects, such as the second stage of the theatrical project Start of Session.

Barraza paired with Ilse Salas for the first reading of an unpublished Reynolds Robledo theater script, unknown to both, on Friday night.

By joining the challenge, the actress from Rambo: The Last Mission affirms that she remains faithful to the path she wants to follow as a performer, since her profession allows her to play.

“Nobody dies. If we were doctors who have never done a kidney operation, we couldn’t do one because the patient dies, but nothing happens in the performance. If we put ourselves at risk, we have fun, we learn ”, he concluded.