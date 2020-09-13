Adidas turns the gamer into an athlete with its new templates

Adidas presented this March 10 the “GMR template”, which links the performance of any person on a football field with performance on FIFA Mobile, the popular Electronic Arts game. In other words, if you are good at taking a penalty or traveling long distances with the ball on your foot, you can improve your score in the electronic game.

Using Jacquard technology, a Google smart clothing and accessories project, Adidas showed what its Play Connected campaign consists of, an initiative that already I had advanced on March 6.

Jacquard, which has already been used in Levi’s jackets and a Yves Saint Laurent backpack, allows you to configure, through a small device, services such as calling or playing music. But in the case of templates it is more advanced since it allows registering different types of movement that can be “read” immediately by FIFA Mobile.

The chip is made up of a gyroscope, an accelerometer and a small processor compatible with machine learning devices (machine learning) to detect movements such as passes or shots. You can also measure the number of strokes, hitting speed, speed of the player and calculate the total distance traveled by the person.

“The adidas GMR insole can be placed inside any type of footwear. Once in place, you can complete challenges on the street or unlock in-game rewards,” the company says in a statement.

To activate this technology, the device is synchronized with the GMR app and connected to FIFA Mobile. It is then placed on the template. The video game challenges are weekly.

FIFA Mobile is the mobile version for iOS and Android of the franchise of FIFA video games, created by EA Sports.