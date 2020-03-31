NEWS

Adam Schlesinger Of Fountains Of Wayne In Coma, On Ventilator Because Of Coronavirus

March 31, 2020
Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee, in addition to a frontrunner of the pop band Fountains of Wayne, is reportedly in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after contracting the coronavirus.

The 52-year-old songwriter was Oscar-nominated for his title monitor on the 1996 Tom Hanks movie That Factor You Do. He has three Emmys

In addition to movie, his resume consists of TV (Loopy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Avenue), theater (Cry-Child: The Musical) and his work with Fountains of Wayne, whose hit Stacey’s Mother was No. 21 on the Billboard Scorching 100 in 2003.

“Unhappy information buddies,” reads a put up from an Ivy fan account, which stated Schlesinger was on a ventilator for 2 weeks and is now n a medically-induced coma. “We ship our prayers to him, his household and docs,” the put up stated.

