Adam Schlesinger Of Fountains Of Wayne In Coma, On Ventilator Because Of Coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee, in addition to a frontrunner of the pop band Fountains of Wayne, is reportedly in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after contracting the coronavirus.

The 52-year-old pop savant has three Emmys and a Grammy in his assortment, and an Oscar nomination for “That Factor That You Do,” the title monitor to the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed movie. He has three Emmys and a Grammy for his work as a producer, engineer and songwriter.

In addition to movie, his resume consists of TV (Loopy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Avenue), theater (Cry-Child: The Musical) and his work with Fountains of Wayne, whose hit Stacey’s Mother was No. 21 on the Billboard Scorching 100 in 2003.

“Unhappy information buddies,” reads a put up from an Ivy fan account, which stated Schlesinger was on a ventilator for 2 weeks and is now n a medically-induced coma. “We ship our prayers to him, his household and docs,” the put up stated.