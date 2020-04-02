Adam Schlesinger Mourned By Fans, Friends, Coworkers And Politicians Touched By His Work

From all walks of life, from the humanities group to movie and politics, there was mourning for the passing of Adam Schlesinger, who died in the present day at age 52.
Most saluted his work together with his band, Fountains of Wayne (see the video for his traditional hit, Stacy’s Mother, above). However others gave a shout-out to his movie and tv work. It doesn’t matter what points of his work had been mentioned, although, his affable persona and kindness had been on the forefront of the ideas shared.
Listed below are a few of the reactions:
Add Comment