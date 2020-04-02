Adam Schlesinger Mourned By Fans, Friends, Coworkers And Politicians Touched By His Work

From all walks of life, from the humanities group to movie and politics, there was mourning for the passing of Adam Schlesinger, who died in the present day at age 52.

Most saluted his work together with his band, Fountains of Wayne (see the video for his traditional hit, Stacy’s Mother, above). However others gave a shout-out to his movie and tv work. It doesn’t matter what points of his work had been mentioned, although, his affable persona and kindness had been on the forefront of the ideas shared.

Listed below are a few of the reactions:

I’m very sorry to listen to the horrible information about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a sort and super-talented man who will probably be missed. Sending like to his household, buddies and followers. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Horrible information – One of many biggest songwriters on the market – Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne In Medically-Induced Coma With COVID-19 Signs https://t.co/ybWWALKXgQ by way of @billboard — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) March 31, 2020

That is my massive cousin Adam. As somewhat boy I might be mesmerized by his expertise. He confirmed me how cool it was to be an artist. We love you Cuz. Keep sturdy. Bless you and all the hero’s on the hospital on the entrance line. Please hold Adam in your coronary heart. https://t.co/V8fa8HzgyN — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) March 31, 2020

And instantly it hits somebody , and it feels very totally different. I am sending good ideas to Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of Fountains of Wayne. Beat this sucker, man! — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) March 31, 2020

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), superb singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How horrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

Fountains of Wayne was named after a very cool garden decoration retailer close to my school. When The band first hit, I instantly took an curiosity and rooted for them due to this. Silly cause to love a band, sure, however then they went and made so many fantastic songs. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) April 1, 2020

I used to be an enormous Fountains of Wayne fan, and I simply came upon concerning the passing of Adam Schlesinger. Heartbreaking. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credit in TV, films, and stage, hundreds of thousands of followers caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin’ on. A tragic, unhappy loss for Jersey’s music scene.

https://t.co/7ZYnXdoT2n — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

So unhappy to listen to the information of Adam Schlesinger’s passing. A prolific and expert songwriter with so many extra songs to share. That Factor You Do is a masterwork and I only in the near past revisited Fountains of Wayne’s epic report Welcome Interstate Managers. So unhappy. Could he relaxation in peace. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) April 1, 2020

RIP: Adam Schlesinger, most likely the best pop songwriter of his era. Created not less than three seminal information with Fountains of Wayne. Welcome Interstate Managers is the masterpiece.

All Sorts Of Time https://t.co/eDGDmANqHL by way of @YouTube — Bret Easton Ellis (@BretEastonEllis) April 1, 2020